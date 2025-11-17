Education Commission of the States Survey Reveals Rising Concerns About Sustainability of Key Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems

Leaders in 27 states report needing critical or significant additional funding to maintain or improve core functions in the systems that connect education and workforce data

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Commission of the States today released findings from a new survey of state leaders that reveals statewide longitudinal data systems (SLDS) face an uncertain future without additional, sustained investment. These crucial systems connect statewide information from early childhood through K-12 education, postsecondary education, and the workforce and are vital to informing policy decisions and improving outcomes.

The survey, which drew responses from SLDS leaders in 27 states, shows substantial anxiety about the systems' long-term sustainability and adaptability. Most respondents reported needing critical or significant sustainable funding to maintain or improve core SLDS functions, such as research and analytics, IT and system support, and data collection. Many also shared concerns about their adaptability over time, staffing challenges and limits to their infrastructure.

"Statewide longitudinal data systems are essential to helping leaders understand how students move through education and into the workforce and to inform policy decisions," said Claus von Zastrow, senior policy director at ECS and co-author of the report. "But the systems cannot operate effectively without stable funding and the capacity to evolve with technology and user needs. This report highlights both the realities state leaders are facing and the opportunities states have to strengthen these systems into the future."

Among the key takeaways, survey respondents said:

Sustainability is a growing concern. Leaders anticipate greater risks to future funding than they experienced in recent years. Nearly 60% of state leaders surveyed identified declining state appropriations as their top long-term risk to SLDS sustainability, up from just 7% who reported such risk in the past three years. In fact, only one state leader reported no anticipated risks to their system's long-term future.





Funding needs are urgent — especially for research and analytics. Sixty-three percent reported a critical or significant need for additional investment in research and analytics—a function nearly every respondent described as core to their SLDS. More than half also reported critical funding needs in IT and systems support.





Staffing shortages threaten capacity. Most respondents rated staffing for research and analytics, IT and systems support, and application development as only somewhat adequate or inadequate, with 70% specifically citing research and analytics as understaffed. Leaders noted that uncompetitive salaries and reliance on grant-funded positions contribute to recruitment and retention challenges.





Action is needed. Although 74% of states say they have governance structures that support long-term planning, only 37% believe their funding model allows them to make needed upgrades or adapt to changing technology and user demands. The findings suggest that states should consider strategies like securing multi-year funding commitments, diversifying funding sources and investing in staffing capacity to ensure SLDSs can continue delivering valuable insights.

All survey findings are now available in an interactive report at www.ecs.org .

The report also features case studies from three states that demonstrate how funding approaches affect a system's ability to operate, adapt and grow. For example, one state with steady legislative appropriations has been able to maintain high-quality data and improve public dashboards without worrying about funding disruptions, showing how stable state investment can free system leaders to focus on usability and innovation.

Education Commission of the States (ECS) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for attaining education excellence for all by helping state leaders identify, develop and implement public education policy that addresses the current and future needs of a learning society. Learn more at ecs.org.

