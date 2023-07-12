Education Computing Devices Market to Reach $368.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rising demand for e-learning and the growing adoption of digital technologies in the education sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the global education computing devices market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The North America region generated the major market share in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Education Computing Devices Market by Product Type (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Others), by End-user (Primary, Secondary, Higher Secondary): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global education computing devices market generated $101.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $368.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The ease of accessibility and flexibility that digital learning offers and the rising demand & low-cost of e-learning platforms are predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global education computing devices market in the forecast timeframe. However, the potential health impact associated with prolonged screen time and the high costs of computing devices may hamper the education computing devices market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, technological advancements and developments in the education sector are expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the education computing devices market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $101.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $368.1 billion CAGR 14.1 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Product Type, End-User, and Region Drivers Rising adoption of digital technologies in the educational sector Increased demand for e-learning across the globe Opportunities Advancements in technology Integration of virtual reality and augmented reality technology into classrooms Restraints High cost of purchasing and maintaining education computing devices

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the growth of the global education computing devices market. The lockdown led to closure of schools and educational institutions, resulting in widespread disruption of learning across the globe.





On the other hand, the pandemic accelerated the adoption as well as availability of a variety of electronic gadgets, which allowed students to participate in online learning opportunities.





The education computing devices market is, however, projected to show steady growth in the future as the educational institutions and governments are likely to invest in improving internet connectivity, upgrading network, and providing adequate devices to support seamless access to education computing devices.

Product Type: Smartphones Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant During the Forecast Period

The smartphones sub-segment accounted for the major share in the education computing devices market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The dominant growth of the sub-segment is mainly because smartphones can be a cost-effective option for educational purposes as compared to dedicated educational devices like laptops or tablets. Besides, educational institutions and schools can leverage students' existing smartphones to implement digital learning initiatives and thus reduce infrastructure costs.

End-User: Higher Secondary Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The higher secondary sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% by 2032. The rising usage of education computing devices by higher secondary students as they often engage in college and career planning activities, such as preparing college applications, exploring career paths, and researching universities are the factors predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.

Region: North America Market to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global education computing devices market in 2022 and is expected to continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The initiatives taken by governments in the region to expand infrastructure in the commercial & education sector, and the improving economic situation in the countries of the region are expected to be the main growth drivers for the growth of the North America market by 2032.

Leading Players in the Education Computing Devices Market:

Xiaomi Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Hewlett- Packard Development Company LP

Dell Technologies Incorporated

Acer Inc.

Lenovo

OPPO

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Vivo Mobile Communications Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global education computing devices market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the education computing devices market analysis and education computing devices market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global education computing devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Education Computing Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Others

By End-user

Primary

Secondary

Higher Secondary

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

