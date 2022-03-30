Education Consulting Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by the Rising Demand for Customized Learning |17000+ Technavio Reports

Education Consulting Market: Rising demand for customized learning to drive growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the education consulting market is the rising demand for customized learning. The conventional methods of education enable the one-way flow of knowledge and provide access to a limited number of knowledge sources. The students now have access to a wide variety of knowledge sources through online databases.SCANTRON offers EVAEXAM, which is a software solution that assigns tests based on the preferences and policies of educational institutions. The growing demand for customized learning facilitates the need for necessary guidance such as education counseling, test preparation, planning and development, and administration.

Education Consulting Market: Rising importance to be a major trend

The rising importance of STEM education is another major factor supporting the education consulting market share growth.STEM job opportunities are expected to outpace the growth of non-STEM job opportunities. Basic STEM education is essential in cracking several competitive exams in countries such as India to gain admission to higher education institutions. Students are increasingly seeking the guidance of education consulting firms at the very beginning of their secondary education. The increasing STEM job opportunities, coupled with the rising competition in STEM competitive exams, will encourage several students to opt for education consulting services.

Education Consulting Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the education consulting market by Type (K-12 and higher education) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The education consulting market share growth in the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The number of K-12 educational institutions is increasing across the world, which, in turn, is driving the demand for professional education consulting services. As primary and secondary-level educational institutions are adopting an interactive, example-oriented approach toward learning, several students are seeking education consulting services. Hence, the K-12 segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. K-12 schools are taking certain innovative measures. For instance, K-12 schools are encouraging the adoption of innovative, bundled content packages which are being offered by various education consultants. Such packages contain relevant course materials and assignments. Furthermore, Government organizations in several countries across the world are also supporting virtual schools for K-12 education. With an increase in Internet penetration, the demand for digital educational publishing will increase in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Thus, the role of digital educational publishing at the K-12 level is expected to trigger the demand for education consulting services, which will positively impact the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the education consulting market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 579.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

