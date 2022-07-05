Education Consulting Market Recorded 3.89% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Role of Educational Technologies to Fuel the Market Growth |Technavio

Education Consulting Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Landscape

By type segmentation, it is classified into the K-12 and higher education

The education consulting market share growth in the K-12 segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The number of K-12 educational institutions is increasing across the world, which, in turn, is driving the demand for professional education consulting services. As primary and secondary-level educational institutions are adopting an interactive, example-oriented approach toward learning, several students are seeking education consulting services. Hence, the K-12 segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

By Geography segmentation, it is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for education consulting in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, South American, and MEA regions.

The increasing number of unfilled job opportunities in the STEM industry will facilitate the education consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Education Consulting Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rising demand for customized learning, the growing importance of STEM education & increasing number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

The rising demand for customized learning, the growing importance of STEM education & increasing number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Challenges: The factors such as the increasing popularity of open educational resources, low awareness about education consulting services, and lack of effective metrics will hamper the market growth.

Education Consulting Market: Vendors Covered

The education consulting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

Broils Consulting Group LLC

ClearView Consulting Co.

Edmentum Inc.

Education Consulting Services LLC

Education Elements Inc.

Edway Education Consulting

ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

Generation Ready Inc.

Global Education Ltd.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Education Consulting Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Education Consulting Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

The corporate leadership training market share is expected to increase to USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%. The e-learning market share in the UK is expected to increase to USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%.

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 579.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 17: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market Opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market Opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

Exhibit 43: BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 44: BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD. - Key offerings

10.4 Broils Consulting Group LLC

Exhibit 46: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 47: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Key offerings

10.5 ClearView Consulting Co.

Exhibit 49: ClearView Consulting Co. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ClearView Consulting Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: ClearView Consulting Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Edmentum Inc.

Exhibit 52: Edmentum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Edmentum Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Edmentum Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Education Consulting Services LLC

Exhibit 55: Education Consulting Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 56: Education Consulting Services LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Education Consulting Services LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Education Elements Inc.

Exhibit 58: Education Elements Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Education Elements Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Education Elements Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Edway Education Consulting

Exhibit 61: Edway Education Consulting - Overview



Exhibit 62: Edway Education Consulting - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Edway Education Consulting - Key offerings

10.10 ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

10.11 Generation Ready Inc.

Exhibit 67: Generation Ready Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Generation Ready Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Generation Ready Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Global Education Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Global Education Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Global Education Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Global Education Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

