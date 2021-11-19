Education Consulting Market size to grow by USD 287.08 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the rising demand for customized learning as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global education consulting market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players.

Vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as delivering services through multiple distribution channels and designing specific services for educational institutions.

The market is also witnessing a rise in the number of M&A activities among vendors.

Some vendors are focusing on competing in the market by launching innovative products and expanding their share.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ClearView Consulting Co.

Edmentum Inc.

Education Consulting Services LLC

Education Elements Inc.

Generation Ready Inc.

Global Education Ltd.

Innovatech Consulting

Insight Education Group Inc.

Mobius Paradigms LLC

My Learning Springboard Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is the largest market for education consulting, holding 38% of the global market share.

is the largest market for education consulting, holding 38% of the global market share. The increasing number of unfilled job opportunities in the STEM industry and the rising adoption of online tutorial models with and testing and assessment solutions among K-12 students are creating significant growth opportunities in North America .

. The US and Canada are the key markets for education consulting in North America.

are the key markets for education consulting in North America. Countries such as the US, China , the UK, Germany , and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for education consulting during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning. The demand for customized learning is increasing across the world.

Customized learning provides students access to a wide variety of knowledge sources, including online databases.

The rising popularity of customized learning is encouraging vendors in the market to offer a wide range of solutions to cater to the growing demands of students.

For instance, SCANTRON offers EVAEXAM. It is a software solution that assigns tests based on the preferences and policies of educational institutions. The learning model also supports students with disabilities and allows them to develop their questions.

The introduction of such customizable learning models will drive the growth of the market.

Key challenge:

The increasing popularity of open educational resources will hinder the growth of market players.

The wide availability of free content on the internet is reducing the dependence on education consulting services.

Besides, the expensive nature of education consulting services is driving some end-users to look for websites that offer free online courses on various topics.

This is a growing concern that is expected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Education consulting Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 287.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.04% in 2020 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Consulting, Insight Education Group Inc., Mobius Paradigms LLC, and My Learning Springboard Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

