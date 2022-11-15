Education Consulting Market Size to Grow by USD 677.89 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Education Consulting Market share is set to increase by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.78% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Consulting Market 2023-2027

Global Education Consulting Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Education Consulting Market as the parent global education services market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the size of the global education services market based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Education Consulting Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Education consulting Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!



Global Education Consulting Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Education Consulting Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Education consulting Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Education Consulting Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global education consulting market compared to other regions. 38% growth will originate from North America . The increasing number of unfilled job opportunities in the STEM industry is driving the growth of the education consulting market in North America . In 2021, about one-fifth of students in the US graduated with STEM degrees. The number of job opportunities in the STEM fields in the US is expected to grow at a faster rate than non-STEM jobs during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for STEM graduates will increase during the forecast period. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the education consulting market in North America .

Type Segment Overview

The Global Education Consulting Market as per platform segmentation is categorized into Online and Offline.

Revenue Generating Segment - The education consulting market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for virtual interactions and easy access to online information are some of the prominent factors driving the online platform segment. COVID-19 had further increased the adoption of online consulting, as students need the help of consultants regarding uncertainties around the admission processes of various universities located across the globe. In addition, benefits like easy and convenient access to information, round-the-clock doubt clearing, last-mile handholding, and other such factors further supported the growth of the online platform segment.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Education Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising demand for customized learning is driving the growth of the market. The demand for customized learning is rising across the world. Customized learning provides students access to various knowledge sources, such as online databases. Hence, they are aware of and desire a customized learning experience.

The growing demand for customized learning facilitates the need for necessary guidance such as education counseling, test preparation, planning and development, and administration.

Several players in the global education market offer solutions for customized learning. For instance, SCANTRON offers EVAEXAM, a software solution that assigns tests based on the preferences and policies of educational institutions.

The availability of such products has encouraged several universities to adopt them.

Major trends influencing the growth

The evolving role of educational technologies is identified as the key trend in the market.

Educational institutions are introducing assessments that include digital badging and micro-credentials, and several vendors offer such advanced technologies.

For instance, Pearson introduced digital credentials in higher education, which enable students to reach their professional and personal goals. The use of such technologies will improve students' performance and enable teachers to monitor the same.

Such technologies also enable authentic outcomes, which promote student engagement and detailed learning. This also necessitates the need for consulting services, planning services, and assessment, thereby driving the demand for education consulting services.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increasing popularity of open-source educational resources is a major threat to the growth of the market.

A downside to the growth of the global education consulting market is the accessibility of free or inexpensive sources of information on the web. The pervasive nature of free online content has reduced the dependence on education consulting services.

Considering that the subscription to comprehensive databases is expensive, open educational depository websites are increasingly being created online.

These courses are cost-effective and offer higher flexibility and ease of access, as users can enroll for these courses through the web. However, many courses offered by MOOCs do not offer certification.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Education consulting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist education consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education consulting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education consulting market vendors

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the digital education content market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.

share from 2021 to 2026 is at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth. The artificial intelligence market share in the education sector in the US is expected to increase by USD 374.3 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15%. The increasing demand for ITS is notably driving the artificial intelligence market growth in the education sector in the US, although factors such as security and privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 677.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and WhitworthKee Consulting Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID*19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global education consulting market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global education consulting market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 47: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anglia Education Consulting Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Broils Consulting Group LLC

Exhibit 115: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Key offerings

12.5 ClearView Consulting Co.

Exhibit 118: ClearView Consulting Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: ClearView Consulting Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: ClearView Consulting Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Colton Strawser Consulting LLC

Exhibit 121: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Credo

Exhibit 124: Credo - Overview



Exhibit 125: Credo - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Credo - Key offerings

12.8 Edmentum Inc.

Exhibit 127: Edmentum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Edmentum Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Edmentum Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Education Consulting Services LLC

Exhibit 130: Education Consulting Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Education Consulting Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Education Consulting Services LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Education Elements Inc.

Exhibit 133: Education Elements Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Education Elements Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Education Elements Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 EducationCounsel LLC

Exhibit 136: EducationCounsel LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: EducationCounsel LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: EducationCounsel LLC - Key offerings

12.12 ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

Exhibit 139: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 140: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 141: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Key offerings

12.13 Generation Ready Inc.

Exhibit 142: Generation Ready Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Generation Ready Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Generation Ready Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Global Education Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Global Education Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Global Education Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Global Education Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Innovatech Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 148: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Insight Education Group Inc.

Exhibit 151: Insight Education Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Insight Education Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Insight Education Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 WhitworthKee Consulting

Exhibit 154: WhitworthKee Consulting - Overview



Exhibit 155: WhitworthKee Consulting - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: WhitworthKee Consulting - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio