Education Consulting Market size to increase by USD 792.2 Million between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Type, Platform, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 792.2 million from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Global Education Consulting Market 2025-2029

Type 1.1 K -12

-12 1.2 Higher education Platform 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The K-12 educational sector is experiencing growth due to the increasing number of schools worldwide. This trend is driving the demand for professional education consulting services. Innovative measures, such as the adoption of interactive, example-oriented learning approaches in K-12 institutions, are leading students to seek consulting services. Additionally, governments are supporting virtual schools, and the rise in Internet penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will increase the demand for digital educational publishing. These factors collectively contribute to the significant growth of the K-12 segment in the global education consulting market. Education consultants offer bundled content packages containing relevant course materials and assignments, which are being adopted by K-12 schools. The role of digital educational publishing in K-12 education is expected to further fuel the demand for education consulting services.

The Education Consulting Market encompasses a range of services designed to support K-12 schools, institutions, educators, and students. Both online and offline consulting services are available, with a focus on curriculum development, assessment services, and instructional design. Consultants utilize various assessment methods, including digital badges and micro-credentials, to evaluate student progress and recognize achievements. Expertise in educational technology is essential for effective consulting, particularly in the realm of remote learning methods and course development. Private corporations and educational institutions seek these services to enhance their offerings and improve educational outcomes for their clients. Teacher training is another critical area of focus, ensuring educators are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to effectively engage students in the classroom or online.

The Education Consulting Market encompasses a range of services designed to support K-12 schools, institutions, and educators in enhancing student performance and curriculum development. Consulting firms provide expertise in assessment services using various methods, including digital badges and micro-credentials. The rise of educational technologies, fueled by internet penetration and smartphone usage, has led to the growth of online platforms for virtual interactions and personalized course content. Virtual counseling systems enable remote learning methods and customized solutions for various educational institutions, including public, private, and non-profit organizations. Expertise in instructional design, assessment and evaluation, teacher training, and educational technology are in high demand. Clients include universities, colleges, government departments, non-profit organizations, and private corporations. The market caters to the unique needs of Generation Z and adult learners, offering accessible learning platforms and international programs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

