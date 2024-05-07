Education Consulting Market size to record USD 771.98 million growth from 2024-2028, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 771.98 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.78% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Consulting Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (K-12 and Higher education) and Platform (Online and Offline) Key Companies Covered Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and L.E.K. Consulting LLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

One of the Key Driver Fueling Growth

Rising demand for customized learning:

The demand for personalized education is on the rise worldwide. Traditional teaching methods offer limited knowledge and lack adaptability to individual needs. However, with access to diverse information sources like online databases, students seek tailored learning experiences.



Companies like SCANTRON provide solutions such as EVAEXAM, which customize assessments based on institution policies and student preferences. This software accommodates students with disabilities and allows them to create their questions, driving its adoption by universities.



The increasing demand for personalized learning necessitates support services like educational counseling, test preparation, and administration. Consequently, the global education consulting market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Major Challenges:

Increasing popularity of open educational resources

The rise of free and low-cost open-source textbooks is impacting the education consulting market. The accessibility of online resources reduces the need for consulting services. Open educational depositories categorize resources into full open access, delayed open access, and open access via self-archiving, depending on availability.



Additionally, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offer diverse courses, from IT to business, without certification. MOOC platforms like mooc.org provide flexibility and accessibility but lack certification. This abundance of free educational content affects the demand for consulting services, hindering market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 K -12

-12 1.2 Higher education Platform 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 K-12- The market share for K-12 education is set to soar in the coming years. The increase in the number of K-12 institutions globally is fuelling demand for education consulting services. As schools adopt more interactive teaching methods, students are turning to consulting services for guidance.

The K-12 segment's market share grew steadily from USD 1,020.98 million in 2018. Governments worldwide are backing virtual K-12 schools, further boosting demand. With internet access rising, digital educational publishing is gaining traction in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This shift towards digital materials will drive the need for education consulting services, bolstering the K-12 segment's growth in the market.

Analyst Review

In today's dynamic educational landscape, our consulting services offer tailored solutions for institutions and educators alike. From K-12 to higher education, we specialize in offline and online strategies that foster student success and institutional growth. Our expertise spans curriculum development, assessment services, and professional development training, ensuring alignment with academic and career objectives.

We navigate the complexities of educational technology, harnessing digital badges and micro-credentials to enhance student performance. Our virtual counseling system facilitates personalized interactions, while our online platform segment enables accessible learning experiences.

Partnering with public and private educational institutions, non-profits, and corporations, we deliver customized solutions that optimize the teaching and learning process. With a focus on remote and hybrid learning methods, we empower educators through instructional design and teacher training.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, our consulting firm remains at the forefront, leveraging AI and VR to enrich the educational experience. Whether enhancing curriculum or developing workforce development programs, we cater to the diverse needs of Generation Z and adult learners worldwide.

Market Overview

In the dynamic landscape of education consulting, we specialize in providing tailored solutions for both K-12 and higher education institutions. Our expertise spans assessment methods, micro credentials, and teacher training, ensuring effective evaluation and professional development. Collaborating with colleges, government departments, nonprofits, and private corporations, we deliver comprehensive services to optimize educational outcomes.

Our client-focused approach addresses diverse needs, from remote learning methods to course development. By leveraging our extensive experience and strategic insights, we empower institutions to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in today's educational environment. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we drive sustainable growth and success for our clients across the education sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

K-12



Higher Education

Platform

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

