Education Consulting Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2022 to 2027, the evolving role of educational technologies to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. The evolving role of educational technologies is a primary trend fueling the growth of the global education consulting market. The advances in technology have resulted in the evolution of its role in education. Educational institutions introduce assessments including digital badging and micro-credentials, and several vendors offer such advanced technologies. For instance, Pearson introduced digital credentials in higher education, enabling students to reach their professional and personal goals. The use of such technologies improves student performance and helps teachers monitor their performance. Hence, the evolving role of educational technologies is expected to positively influence the growth of the global educational consulting market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Consulting Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Education Consulting Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (k-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the online segment is significant for the growth of the global education consulting market during the forecast period. An online education consulting platform allows users to seek guidance based on the information provided about the service, like the name of the educational institution, placement, contact information, and others. The rising internet penetration and a surge in the number of smartphone users globally have removed time and geography barriers. Digital educational consultancy services offer a user-friendly and efficient system of virtual counseling. Some of the prominent factors driving the online platform segment include the growing demand for virtual interactions and easy access to online information.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global education consulting market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global education consulting market.

North America is projected to contribute 38% of the growth of the global education consulting market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the major markets for education consulting services in the region. A large number of vendors in the region operate out of the US. The increasing number of job vacancies in the STEM industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in North America .

Education Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The demand for customized learning is rising across the world. Conventional education methods enable the one-way flow of knowledge and provide access to limited sources. However, students have access to various knowledge sources, such as online databases, meaning they are aware of and desire a customized learning experience. To provide customized assessments for various students, the educational software solution checks the course structure and enrollment-related information.

Moreover, the educational software supports students with disabilities and allows them to develop their own questions. The availability of such products has encouraged several universities to adopt customized course content. Hence, the rising demand for customized learning is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising popularity of open-source educational resources is a key challenge impeding market growth during the forecast period. The increasing availability of free or low-priced open-source textbooks reduces the demand for education consulting services, impacting the sales revenue in the global education consulting market during the forecast period. The pervasive nature of free online educational content reduces the dependence on education consulting services. Hence, the availability of free online courses has a negative impact on education consulting services, hindering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this Education Consulting Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education consulting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the education consulting market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the education consulting market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of education consulting market vendors

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 677.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and WhitworthKee Consulting Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global education consulting market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global education consulting market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 47: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anglia Education Consulting Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Broils Consulting Group LLC

Exhibit 115: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Broils Consulting Group LLC - Key offerings

12.5 ClearView Consulting Co.

Exhibit 118: ClearView Consulting Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: ClearView Consulting Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: ClearView Consulting Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Colton Strawser Consulting LLC

Exhibit 121: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Colton Strawser Consulting LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Credo

Exhibit 124: Credo - Overview



Exhibit 125: Credo - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Credo - Key offerings

12.8 Edmentum Inc.

Exhibit 127: Edmentum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Edmentum Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Edmentum Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Education Consulting Services LLC

Exhibit 130: Education Consulting Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Education Consulting Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Education Consulting Services LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Education Elements Inc.

Exhibit 133: Education Elements Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Education Elements Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Education Elements Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 EducationCounsel LLC

Exhibit 136: EducationCounsel LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: EducationCounsel LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: EducationCounsel LLC - Key offerings

12.12 ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

Exhibit 139: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 140: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 141: ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA - Key offerings

12.13 Generation Ready Inc.

Exhibit 142: Generation Ready Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Generation Ready Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Generation Ready Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Global Education Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Global Education Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Global Education Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Global Education Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Innovatech Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 148: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Innovatech Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Insight Education Group Inc.

Exhibit 151: Insight Education Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Insight Education Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Insight Education Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 WhitworthKee Consulting

Exhibit 154: WhitworthKee Consulting - Overview



Exhibit 155: WhitworthKee Consulting - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: WhitworthKee Consulting - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

