Education Consulting Market to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027| The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC and ClearView Consulting Co., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The education consulting market is estimated to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.37%. The education consulting market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education consulting market are Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, ELITE SCHOLARS OF China, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and WhitworthKee Consulting.

Anglia Education Consulting Ltd. - The company offers education consulting for summer courses, admission applications, and adult education consulting for various humanities subjects.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is projected to contribute 38% by 2027. One of North America's biggest markets for education consulting is the US and Canada. Major companies in the market are in the US. The North American market for educational consultancy is driven by the increased number of unfilled positions in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics sectors. In addition, as it is seen as an educational exercise and a medium for students to apply new technologies and gain instant feedback on their performance in school, the adoption rate of online tutoring with online testing and assessment solutions has increased significantly across the region's twelve grade schools. In the academic field, companies invest in new technologies so that they can become more flexible. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Rising demand for a customized learning

Rising demand for a customized learning Key Trend - Evolving role of educational technologies

- Evolving role of educational technologies Major Challenges - Increasing popularity of open-source educational resources

Market Segmentation

By Platform, the market is classified into online and offline. The market share growth in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consultation services via the Internet are available in the online mode of educational consultancy. A website allowing visitors to engage, resolve doubts, and develop their skills is an Internet educational consulting platform. Furthermore, it also allows them to search for guidance by reference to information on the service provided, e.g., names of educational institutions, locations, contacts, and others. Rising internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users worldwide have removed barriers of time and geography, with digital education consulting services providing a User-friendly and effective virtual consultation system. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

