Education Credit Union Council Launches New Website Geared Towards Networking & Connections Created by OMNICOMMANDER

The new website features clean navigation, easy access to resources, and collaboration opportunities for members. The site is completely mobile responsive and exceeds all current ADA accessibility standards. Some unique features of the newly unveiled ECUC website include the ECUC Newswire, Member Directory, WebEd, and The Vault; features which offer members press release distribution, networking opportunities, and webinars for continued development.

ECUC Executive Director, Karen Myer said, "Working with OMNICOMMANDER is flat out easy. From start until completion, they were there guiding us. When Eric says they handle basically everything, that is a fact. I love our new website and have already received multiple compliments. I highly recommend OMNICOMMANDER."

In addition to digitally connecting, ECUC members meet at their annual conference of industry leaders sharing insights and inspiration. Early registration is available through the ECUC website for the 2020 Conference in Fort Worth, TX.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "This is a super exciting release for us. Our partnership with ECUC has grown substantially over the past year. In addition to providing their credit unions with gorgeous, secure, ADA compliant websites, they have one now, too. Karen is wonderful to work with and I foresee our relationship growing over the coming years."

Education Credit Union Council was organized in 1972 to represent the special interests of educators' credit unions. The founders recognized these credit unions are unique and could benefit from working together. Over forty years, and industry changes later, the Council continues to uphold the mission of these credit unions nationwide. The Council is comprised of over 300 professionals from 125 credit unions, serving 4 million members with over 60 billion in assets.



OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated website design and marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has an identical user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

