Education Ecosystem to Decentralize Video Storage Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Ecosystem is the YouTube for online education and professional development. Through their first product, the LiveEdu platform they will create a project learning platform where content creators teach learners how to build real products in future technology fields including artificial intelligence, cyber security, VR and more. This platform will be powered by LEDU tokens, which are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, students, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers.

Education Ecosystem

To effectively provide a video library of projects related to these topics will require the technical IT infrastructure for LiveEdu to be moved to another decentralized platform. Education Ecosystem will use decentralized storage solutions Storj and Genaro among others in order to achieve this.

When providing a video streaming service such as LiveEdu, the most important factors to consider are the cost of storage, the speed of delivery and whether or not the content can be delivered straight to viewers as opposed to via a 3rd party server. Fast content delivery time/bandwidth prevents freezing and wait times which can negatively impact the viewer experience. By decentralizing storage, the most traditional data failures and outages are mitigated. Decentralized storage also provides an increase in security, privacy, and data control.

Project creators on the LiveEdu platform are experienced professionals who wish to share their knowledge of future technology fields with interested learners. These project creators are rewarded for creating high quality projects with LEDU tokens. In addition to being rewarded for their efforts, project creators and learners alike expect that project videos will be secure and easily accessible.

Decentralization of the video storage architecture won't be the final step as Education Ecosystem continues to work on the LiveEdu platform. Decentralization is important for the ecosystem as it represents the future of the internet. As such, Education Ecosystem is committed to decentralization in all aspects of platform development as long as it provides an advantage for the platform users and LEDU token holders.

