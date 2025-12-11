Education Elements Welcomes Dr. Scott D. Hayes as Partner, New Sales

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Elements is proud to welcome Dr. Scott D. Hayes to the team as a Partner, New Sales. Scott brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across education, organizational improvement, and strategic planning, with a proven track record of helping school systems design and sustain meaningful change.

A retired superintendent turned leadership advisor, Scott has spent his career helping teams rethink how systems can work smarter, collaborate better, and make a lasting impact for students and communities. He began his journey in education as a teacher and coach before serving as principal, executive director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent, giving him deep insight into the realities and opportunities at every level of K-12 systems.

Most recently, Scott served as an Area Supervisor with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, where he supported more than 50 districts in strategic planning and continuous improvement. In this role, he partnered with superintendents and leadership teams to align vision, resources, and action, ensuring improvement efforts were both coherent and sustainable.

"Scott understands what it takes to lead systems through real, lasting change," said Chris Hammill, Chief Revenue Officer of Education Elements. "His experience as a superintendent, state-level leader, and trusted advisor to districts makes him an incredible addition to our team and to the leaders we serve."

Scott's passion lies in helping people connect vision to action. He is especially energized by supporting leaders and teams as they navigate change, align around strategy, and build cultures where everyone can thrive. A veteran of the Missouri Army National Guard, Scott brings a mission-first mindset, resilience, and a collaborative spirit to every partnership.

Scott holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University, with additional degrees from Webster University, Missouri State University, and the University of Central Missouri. He is a graduate of the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program and has served on several state advisory boards, including the Missouri Commissioner of Education's Superintendent Advisory Committee and the DESE Committee of Practitioners.

Outside of work, Scott and his wife, Natalie, enjoy life in Missouri with their four children, Colin, Fischer, Bennett, and Selah. Whether he is out on the golf course or cheering on his kids, Scott brings the same energy, focus, and heart that define his approach to leadership.

Scott can be reached at [email protected] . Education Elements is thrilled to welcome him to the team and looks forward to the impact he will have on partners across the South and beyond.

