Education Foundation for California Schools Announces Grant Recipients for 2024 Applicants

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and the Orange County Department of Education, today announced that it awarded 119 grants to teachers throughout the state to help fund programs designed to encourage students to learn and excel in the core subjects of language arts, science and mathematics, foreign language, and social studies. The grants – awarded in $1,000 and $5,000 funding levels – total more than $330,000.

A total of 119 Foundation grants were distributed to teachers in 11 counties throughout Northern and Southern California, including Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Yuba.

"This year's grant recipients have once again demonstrated the incredible vision and dedication that educators bring to their schools. It's an honor to help California teachers turn their ideas into reality and create lasting impact for students," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "By investing in their ideas, we're investing in the future of our students and our communities."

Every year, the Education Foundation for California Schools awards grants to California teachers from kindergarten to community college. Grants can be used for materials or equipment to support the development of new programs in core subjects. Since the program was launched in 2003, 994 teachers have received grants totaling over $2.5 million, directly impacting a countless number of California students.

Applications for grants are accepted each year during the month of October, and teachers are encouraged to apply on the Foundation's website.

About the Education Foundation for California Schools:

