Education Framework Recognized for Efforts to Protect Student Data Privacy

BEND, Ore., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend-based software company, Education Framework, has been recognized for their ongoing effort to protect student data privacy in school districts across the country. The National School Boards Association (NSBA) recently named Education Framework a 2018 Technology Innovation Showcase Company, highlighting how new approaches in technology advance K-12 education and inspire school leaders to explore and embrace innovative solutions. Additionally, their online student data privacy management service, EdPrivacy by Education Framework, was named a "Cool Tool" in The EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest as the Best Security and Privacy Solution for 2018.

EdPrivacy by Education Framework - 2018 Edtech Awards Cool Tool Winner for Best Security & Privacy Solution

EdPrivacy by Education Framework is a comprehensive online student data privacy management solution for US K-12 school districts. It streamlines the privacy management process and helps ensure that third party online technologies (apps/websites) are respecting and protecting personally identifiable student information (Pii).

The NSBA Innovation Showcase highlights companies based on innovative approaches to challenges across the K-12 curriculum, administrative operations and communication channels. As one of the chosen solutions, EdPrivacy by Education Framework will be featured in NSBA's magazine for school leaders, American School Board Journal, and participate in a webinar hosted by NSBA's National Connection program in the coming months.

The EdTech Awards recognize the biggest names in education technology – and those who soon will be. Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest, overseeing The EdTech Awards, said: "The innovators, leaders, and trendsetters represented here are dauntless, dedicated, and determined in their work. Thus, we very proudly recognize, acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the biggest names in edtech – and newer talents shaping the future of edtech."

"We are extremely proud of the recognition," said Jim Onstad, President & Co-Founder of Education Framework. "As parents of school-aged children and student privacy advocates, this effort is near and dear to us. This [recognition] further supports our mission to protect the privacy of every student in America, and is testament to our efforts, our team and our collective vision."

About EdPrivacy by Education Framework

EdPrivacy by Education Framework is the world's first online student data privacy management system designed to help K-12 school districts proactively protect student Pii. With over 5500 vetted technologies available for immediate review to partner districts, the EdPrivacy service is a comprehensive database of information that simplifies and streamlines the privacy management process. Helping educators and administrators better understand the privacy and safety of the online technologies used in their districts, EdPrivacy actively engages parents in the privacy conversation and manages the privacy process with transparency and accountability. Education Framework is headquartered in Bend, Oregon. To learn more or to request a demo, visit EducationFramework.com.

