Education Hardware Market size to grow by USD 40.45 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growing at 13.45% CAGR- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The education hardware market is to grow by USD 40.45 billion from 2023 to 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 13.45% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of online learning platforms, digital learning equipment, and assessment tools within educational institutions. The increasing adoption of online learning platforms, digital content, and assessment tools has amplified the demand for educational tablets, student laptops, classroom projectors, interactive whiteboards, and document cameras. Furthermore, the market is witnessing a rising inclination toward innovative technologies such as 3D printers for education, educational robotics kits, Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, Augmented Reality (AR) devices, digital pens, styluses, and language learning devices, all driving transformative shifts in modern pedagogy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education Hardware Market 2024-2028

Education Hardware Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The increasing focus on STEM education is a major trend in the market. This trend has led to increased demand for STEM education kits, wireless presentation systems, student response systems, and network infrastructure for schools. Additionally, there's a rise in the adoption of educational gaming consoles, E-readers for education, science lab equipment, mobile charging carts, interactive flat panels, classroom sound systems, and educational software compatibility that aligns with modern pedagogical approaches, thereby shaping the market's trajectory.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of education hardware is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This challenge is a threat to institutions aiming to implement library management systems, school security hardware, educational wearables, and cloud computing services for education. Moreover, the affordability barrier extends to educational podcast equipment, adaptive learning technology, classroom management tools, and fitness and health education technology, restricting widespread adoption and impeding market expansion.

Education Hardware Market 2024-2028: Market Segmentation

The education hardware market analysis includes Application (K-12 education and higher education), Type (PCs, interactive displays, and classroom wearables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The K-12 education segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The K-12 education sector significantly drives the global education hardware market, fostering the need for technology-driven learning tools. Emphasizing active engagement and interactive learning, K-12 education hardware includes diverse devices to enhance the overall learning experience. Particularly, the uptake of interactive displays and smart boards represents a notable growth area in this segment.

The education hardware market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AAZTEC India SOLUTION PVT LTD.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Avocor Group

BenQ Corp.

Clevertouch

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Newline Interactive Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Promethean World Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SMART Technologies ULC

Sony Group Corp.

ViewSonic Corp.

Zenzero Solutions Ltd.

Company Offering

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers education hardware such as Acer Chromebook spin 713 CP713 3W, Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook enterprise, and HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook.

Apple Inc. - The company offers education hardware such as iPad and Mac.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers education hardware such as ASUS MeMO Pad 7 ME170C, ASUS Transformer Book T300 Chi, and VivoStick PC commercial TS10.

Education Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 40.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading COmpanies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAZTEC India SOLIUTION PVT LTD., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Avocor Group, BenQ Corp., Clevertouch, Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Newline Interactive Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SMART Technologies ULC, Sony Group Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Zenzero Solutions Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

