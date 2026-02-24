Education Hasn't Faced a Disruption This Big Since the Industrial Revolution. This Time, It's AI.

Billions are poured into EdTech annually, and proficiency gains are limited at best. Illuminate XR argues the problem isn't technology; it's learning design.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the global workforce and employers report widening skills gaps, Illuminate XR is launching a new category of education technology focused not on automation or task completion, but on measurable human capability.

According to Consortium for School Networking, State Educational Technology Directors Association, & United Data Technologies, U.S. schools spend an estimated $30 billion annually on education technology, yet several national proficiency rates remain at a steady low. At the same time, employers across industries report that young hires struggle with critical thinking, communication, adaptability, and independent problem-solving, the very skills least likely to be automated.

"AI didn't create the skills gap," said Colin M. B. Cooper, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Illuminate XR. "It exposed the gap. We are educating kids for a world that no longer exists, and we're running out of time to fix that."

Illuminate XR is introducing IXR Nexus, a human-intelligence-first learning platform designed to help schools strengthen and measure the durable skills that determine real-world success: metacognition, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, curiosity, and adaptive reasoning.

Unlike AI tutoring systems that focus on generating answers or accelerating content delivery, IXR Nexus is designed to make learning behaviors visible, giving educators insight into how students approach challenges while instruction is happening, not months later through standardized tests.

"If AI can do the assignment, the assignment was never the learning," said Meghan Freeman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Illuminate XR. "School has become very good at teaching students how to do school: how to check boxes, pass tests, and follow structure. But that's not the same as preparing them to think, adapt, and lead in the real world."

Skills Gap Shows Great Divides

Business leaders have sounded the alarm on workforce readiness for years. Cooper, who has hired more than 1,000 employees across 38 countries throughout his career, says the pattern is consistent.

"Resumes look great," Cooper said. "But when faced with an unstructured problem, when there isn't a clear checklist, many young professionals freeze. They need constant micromanagement, and they are the first employees to be let go. And it's not for lack of intelligence; it's because they were never taught how to think independently."

Freeman, a veteran educator who mortgaged her home to start a school, saw the same disconnect inside classrooms and saw the difference a cognition-based approach made.

"I design learning systems that produce measurable equity outcomes. At a school I founded and led, 73.3% of low socio-economic students grew a year or more academically in ELA and Math. That impact came from intentionally architected instruction, training teachers to develop how students think, not just what they know. "Illuminate XR is built to scale that model.

Second Set of Eyes for Teachers

IXR Nexus integrates into classroom instruction in short, structured sessions designed to supplement, not replace, teachers. The system observes learning behaviors during student interaction with curriculum and provides insight prompts to educators when students disengage, struggle productively, or demonstrate advanced reasoning.

The goal is not to profile students or automate judgment.

IXR does not psychographically profile students or infer personality, motivation, or internal states. It measures only observable learning patterns within academic tasks. If patterns show limited strategy use or reduced engagement with challenge, that is not a label. It is instructional data that helps teachers adjust support.

The platform is intentionally bounded and educator controlled. When students encounter emotional or psychological issues, the system directs them to designated and trusted humans in the school. All instructional insights remain transparent to teachers, reinforcing human authority rather than replacing it.

"Technology should give teachers superpowers," Freeman said. "It should never replace human judgment or the special connection a teacher can have with a student."

The Problem is in Design, Not Tools

Illuminate XR's founders argue that the education system has optimized for hard proficiency metrics while treating human intelligence skills as secondary despite mounting evidence that employers value them most.

"The problem isn't that schools don't have enough tools," Cooper said. "The problem is that most tools are designed to reinforce the same system, compliance, efficiency, and test scores. If the design doesn't change, the outcomes won't change."

By focusing on measurable cognition and self-regulated learning behaviors, IXR aims to close not only academic gaps but also the widening divide between students who have access to enriched, human-centered learning environments and those who do not.

"Critical thinking is not evenly distributed by talent. It is distributed by opportunity. When students are consistently invited into inquiry and synthesis, they grow those capacities. When systems narrow learning to compliance and coverage, those opportunities shrink. AI will either widen that opportunity gap or help us close it."

Playing Chess, Not Checkers

As federal and state AI regulations evolve rapidly, Illuminate XR is positioning itself carefully in a crowded and politically sensitive space.

"We're not here to chase hype," Cooper said. "We're here to build infrastructure for human capability. This is about playing chess, not checkers."

Illuminate XR's approach aligns with global calls for human-centered AI in education, emphasizing governance, transparency, and educator authority.

"We want to be just edgy enough to get people thinking," Freeman said. "But thoughtful enough that we're not dismissed. This isn't about disruption for attention. It's about disruption for kids."

About Illuminate XR

Illuminate XR is building the infrastructure for the Human Intelligence Era™ by equipping schools to strengthen and measure the durable human skills AI cannot replace. Through its IXR Nexus platform, Illuminate XR helps educators make learning behaviors visible in real time, strengthening metacognition, critical thinking, communication, and adaptability while preserving teacher authority and institutional trust. Built with safety-first, governance-ready design, Illuminate XR supports K–12 and higher education institutions in preparing students for the world they are entering.

