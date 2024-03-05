Education Industry Leader Lisa O'Masta Named CEO of Learning.com

O'Masta Brings Track Record As a Dynamic and Transformative Leader with a Passion for Education

PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven education industry leader Lisa O'Masta has been named CEO of Learning.com, the market leader in providing digital literacy and computer science resources to ensure every K-12 student develops the skills necessary to be successful in and out of the classroom.

"Learning.com is more than just a company, it's a community driven by a shared passion for impacting positive change in education," said O'Masta. "I'm excited to join this organization not only to provide the skills and tools in computer science and digital literacy, but to address the equity gap in skill development and promote mental health through the safe and effective use of powerful technology resources. This mission resonates with me deeply."

O'Masta has over two decades of experience in the education industry. She recently served as president of Learning A-Z, where she led the considerable expansion of the company's impact in reading literacy through engaging, digital science of reading resources. Prior to that, as CEO of Illustrative Mathematics, she pioneered the broad distribution of open educational resources in mathematics. O'Masta has also held leadership positions at Stride, McGraw-Hill Education, SchoolNet and Laureate Education where she brought her curiosity, innovative thinking and commitment to doing what's in the best interest of students and educators to her work.

"Lisa's track record as a dynamic and transformative leader with a passion for education makes her the ideal person to guide Learning.com through its next phase of growth," said board member James Tieng, co-founder and managing partner of Lumos Capital Group. "We are confident that with Lisa's leadership, Learning.com will even more effectively and impactfully equip students with the skills they need to thrive in our digital world."

O'Masta is dedicated to coaching and mentorship, and believes that by cultivating strong teams and developing leaders within mission-driven companies, the organization is better prepared to make a meaningful impact with students and teachers. She holds a bachelor's in marketing from Towson University and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

About Learning.com

Learning.com is dedicated to preparing students for success in our digital world. Founded in 1999, the company partners with millions of students, educators, district administrators and state legislators to bridge the digital learning gap and ensure every learner has the resources to be successful. Learning.com has earned more than 30 industry awards including the Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning;" ISTE Best of Show; "The Oregonian's Top Workplace", and the Employee Resource Group Council's "Diversity Impact Awards" 2023 and 2022.

Learning.com's K-12 curriculum solution, EasyTech, helps students develop computer science, digital literacy and problem-solving skills. Learning.com's EasyCode curriculum is a comprehensive coding solution for K-12 that develops students' coding, computational thinking and computer science prowess. EasyTech and EasyCode, both delivered through the Learning.com platform, feature scaffolded, student-led digital lessons, as well as district and school-wide reporting to measure programs efficacy and optimize implementation. By enabling schools to integrate technology more meaningfully, and cultivate digital readiness, Learning.com's comprehensive curriculum plays a critical role in equipping all students to excel in a digital world.

About Lumos Capital Group

Lumos Capital Group is an investment firm that focuses on dynamic growth-stage companies in the human capital development sector (education technology, workforce development, knowledge services). Lumos takes an active approach by committing time, network, and capital to accelerate their portfolio companies' product leadership and international expansion and enabling them to achieve enduring market leadership. For more information, please visit www.lumoscapitalgroup.com.

