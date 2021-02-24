Education Innovator Learning Without Tears, Hires Juliet Correll as Vice President of Learning

"I'm thrilled that Juliet has joined Learning Without Tears," company CEO Terry Nealon said. "She has specialized experience in driving effective learning both internally at other education companies, and externally, ensuring learning efficacy in the markets that those companies serve. In this newly created, senior leadership position, Juliet's expertise will help ensure the continued efficacy of our learning products and instill ongoing learning and professional development for the company."

"Seeing 'learning' at the start of the company name immediately spoke to my heart about what matters here," Ms. Correll explained. "Learning Without Tears genuinely and keenly values learning, and the company's top-level goal is to impact the learning of as many students as possible. This laser-focused commitment to learning has been at the forefront of company efforts for 4 decades."

Juliet Correll has a BA in Elementary Education from American University, and an MA in Politics and Policy in Education from Teachers College at Columbia University. She has spent her career in the education space, working at companies such as Frontline Education, My Learning Plan, Inc., and industry leader Pearson. She is a board member and past president of the Learning Forward Foundation. She reports to directly to Learning Without Tears' CEO.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is an industry leader in early learning. With a 40-year track record of success, LWT's mission is to make a difference in every child's life, by giving them the fundamental tools for learning. LWT's pre-K to elementary school-level curricula adjusts to a diversity of learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, and proven practices, backed up with time-honored strategies, innovative technology, and unparalleled training and support for educators and families. LWT's four decades of dedication to better outcomes for students is rooted in superior educational products for classroom-based, remote, or hybrid learning, underpinned by ongoing research and development, The company has reached more than 31 million students worldwide, building key foundational skills with its flagship product lines Handwriting Without Tears®, Get Set for School®, and Keyboarding Without Tears®,.

SOURCE Learning Without Tears

Related Links

lwtears.com

