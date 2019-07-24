Education is Freedom Hosts Inaugural EIF Alumni Association Event at Southern Skates in Dallas on Friday, June 14, 2019

DALLAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education is Freedom (EIF), Dallas' leading college, career and life-readiness provider, kicked off the new EIF Alumni Association organization with its first event at Southern Skates on June 14th. Over 200 EIF alumni and guests attended the event, representing over 23 Dallas ISD and Grand Prairie ISD high schools that EIF has served. Attendees enjoyed skating, food and beverages, door prizes, an interactive photo booth, and music from EIF Alum TJ the DJ.

Education is Freedom

This event marks the first of many upcoming EIF Alumni Association events aimed at maintaining a strong relationship between Education is Freedom and its alumni post-graduation. These events will be focused on networking, career development, and community service for EIF Alumni. The EIF Alumni Association will be seeking members to serve as officers this fall. Any graduate of an EIF high school may join the EIF Alumni Association or inquire about officer positions by contacting David Reeves at dreeves@educationisfreedom.org.

About Education is Freedom

Education is Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive college planning and career readiness services and transforming the lives of students and their families through education. EIF was founded in 2002 with the creation of a dynamic board of corporate leaders who envisioned a world where every young person could pursue a college education. As business leaders, government officials and entrepreneurs, EIF's board continues to be committed to creating an educated workforce that can build effective companies and strong communities in today's knowledge-based economy. For more information, please visit educationisfreedom.org .



