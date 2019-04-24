Education is Freedom's Annual Fundraiser - An Evening With The Stars 2019 - to Honor 130 EIF Students With College Scholarships on April 24, 2019 at Perot Museum

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education is Freedom (EIF), Dallas' leading college, career and life-readiness provider, will hold its fourth annual fundraiser and scholarship reception – An Evening with the Stars – on Wednesday April 24, from 7-10 p.m. at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The event provides a unique opportunity to recognize and reward EIF Scholars from 21 Dallas ISD schools by investing in their future. At last year's event, the EIF scholars received scholarships stipends ranging from $100-$5,000. These scholarship dollars help students cover college expenses not traditionally funded by financial aid, such as books, fees, and travel.

EIF Scholar received an EWTS scholarship. EIF Chairman Mark Okada presents his scholarship to an EIF Scholar.

Thanks to the continued generosity of Highland Capital Management as presenting sponsor, the scholarship reception will honor 130 Dallas ISD seniors in the EIF Scholars Program who will be recognized and will receive personalized donor sponsored scholarships.

Event chair is Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew, Vice President of Community Affairs & Strategic Alliances at the State Fair of Texas.

"It is truly an honor to work with Education is Freedom because of the impact it has made on thousands of students' lives in preparing for their futures. An Evening With the Stars will celebrate some of Dallas ISD's brightest seniors and will provide them with crucial financial assistance as they begin their collegiate journeys. I am thrilled to be a part of this event with EIF!" - Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew

The scholarship program featuring Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew will be held from 7-8 p.m. Guests are then free to enjoy the Perot Museum until 10 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served. The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field St. in Dallas.

About Education is Freedom

Education is Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive college planning and career readiness services and transforming the lives of students and their families through education. EIF was founded in 2002 with the creation of a dynamic board of corporate leaders who envisioned a world where every young person could pursue a college education. As business leaders, government officials and entrepreneurs, EIF's board continues to be committed to creating an educated workforce that can build effective companies and strong communities in today's knowledge-based economy. For more information, please visit educationisfreedom.org .

