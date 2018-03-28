Education Leaders and Experts to Discuss Challenges and Outlook at Teaching and Learning Conference 2018

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of educators, technology experts and industry leaders from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa will gather in Manchester on 10th-12th April for Blackboard's annual Teaching and Learning Conference. Held at The University of Manchester, the event will feature over 50 sessions covering topics ranging from accessibility, student success and retention, to educational integrity, educator empowerment, data protection and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This year, keynotes will be delivered by:

Volker Hirsch , entrepreneur, advisor and angel investor

, entrepreneur, advisor and angel investor Prof. Richard Reece , Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, The University of Manchester

, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, The University of Bill Ballhaus , Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Blackboard

, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Blackboard Tim Atkin , Chief Client Officer, Blackboard

, Chief Client Officer, Blackboard Tim Tomlinson , Chief Product Officer, Blackboard

On Wednesday, 11th April, Blackboard will also host "Edtech as a driving force of global education," a panel discussion that will aim to shed light on the current and future role of technology in promoting better education for everyone. Moderated by Anne McElvoy, Senior Editor of the Economist, the panellists include:

Prof. Berit Kjeldstad , Head of Education Quality Division, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway

, Head of Education Quality Division, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Thierry Koscielniak , Vice Chief Digital Officer, Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (Le Cnam), Paris, France

, Vice Chief Digital Officer, Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (Le Cnam), Prof. Neil Morris , Chair of Educational Technology, Innovation and Change in the School of Education and Director of Digital Learning, University of Leeds, UK

, Chair of Educational Technology, Innovation and Change in the School of Education and Director of Digital Learning, University of Prof. Richard Reece , Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, The University of Manchester, UK

"As always, our Teaching and Learning Conference provides an ideal forum for education leaders from Europe, the Middle East and Africa to come together as a community to share their knowledge and best practices," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackboard. "We are excited by our three-day program, which is packed full of sessions, workshops and meetings tackling the toughest issues in education. We also look forward to sharing the latest updates from Blackboard, and how we're partnering with clients around the world to help them overcome their most pressing challenges."

In addition to the main conference, the following events will take place on 9th – 10th April:

DevCon 2018 - 9 th -10 th April (morning), a meeting specifically aimed at developers and system administrators

- 9 -10 April (morning), a meeting specifically aimed at developers and system administrators Academic Adoption Day – 9 th April, a session that will give the opportunity to experience, explore, engage and evaluate key pedagogical practices

– 9 April, a session that will give the opportunity to experience, explore, engage and evaluate key pedagogical practices eTeacher – 10th April (morning) a workshop for a deep dive into Blackboard's Digital Teaching & Learning certification programme

For more information and to register please visit http://bbtlceurope.com/.

