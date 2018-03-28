Education Leaders and Experts to Discuss Challenges and Outlook at Teaching and Learning Conference 2018
Gathering to take place in Manchester on 10th - 12th April
LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of educators, technology experts and industry leaders from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa will gather in Manchester on 10th-12th April for Blackboard's annual Teaching and Learning Conference. Held at The University of Manchester, the event will feature over 50 sessions covering topics ranging from accessibility, student success and retention, to educational integrity, educator empowerment, data protection and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
This year, keynotes will be delivered by:
- Volker Hirsch, entrepreneur, advisor and angel investor
- Prof. Richard Reece, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, The University of Manchester
- Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Blackboard
- Tim Atkin, Chief Client Officer, Blackboard
- Tim Tomlinson, Chief Product Officer, Blackboard
On Wednesday, 11th April, Blackboard will also host "Edtech as a driving force of global education," a panel discussion that will aim to shed light on the current and future role of technology in promoting better education for everyone. Moderated by Anne McElvoy, Senior Editor of the Economist, the panellists include:
- Prof. Berit Kjeldstad, Head of Education Quality Division, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway
- Thierry Koscielniak, Vice Chief Digital Officer, Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (Le Cnam), Paris, France
- Prof. Neil Morris, Chair of Educational Technology, Innovation and Change in the School of Education and Director of Digital Learning, University of Leeds, UK
- Prof. Richard Reece, Associate Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, The University of Manchester, UK
"As always, our Teaching and Learning Conference provides an ideal forum for education leaders from Europe, the Middle East and Africa to come together as a community to share their knowledge and best practices," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackboard. "We are excited by our three-day program, which is packed full of sessions, workshops and meetings tackling the toughest issues in education. We also look forward to sharing the latest updates from Blackboard, and how we're partnering with clients around the world to help them overcome their most pressing challenges."
In addition to the main conference, the following events will take place on 9th – 10th April:
- DevCon 2018 - 9th-10th April (morning), a meeting specifically aimed at developers and system administrators
- Academic Adoption Day – 9th April, a session that will give the opportunity to experience, explore, engage and evaluate key pedagogical practices
- eTeacher – 10th April (morning) a workshop for a deep dive into Blackboard's Digital Teaching & Learning certification programme
For more information and to register please visit http://bbtlceurope.com/.
About Blackboard Inc.
Our mission is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education's partner in change.
