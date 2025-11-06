Education Leaders Join National Advisory Board to Guide Responsible Use of AI in Education

Packback will convene college presidents, provosts, and school district leaders to surface best practices, risks, and opportunities for AI in the classroom

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As debates over AI's role in education intensify, Packback—the pioneering inquiry-based discussion and writing support platform—today announced the formation of an Advisory Board that will bring together a distinguished coalition of education leaders and technology innovators to chart a responsible path forward. Guided by Packback's Instructional AI approach, the Advisory Board will explore how educators and institutions can leverage emerging technologies to strengthen human connection and spark curiosity in the classroom.

"AI is transforming classrooms at light speed, and urging us to rethink what's possible in teaching and learning. But the decisions about AI that we make now will shape a generation of learners, and it is critical that we get it right," said Kelsey Behringer, CEO of Packback. "The Advisory Board brings together leaders across K-12 and higher education to better understand how AI tools can inspire deeper engagement and more authentic learning, and how smart, responsible practices can make the benefits of AI accessible to all students."

In just a few short years, AI has radically transformed teaching and learning. A global survey by the Digital Education Council found that 86% of students use AI to support their studies , with more than half using it weekly and one-quarter using it daily. But concerns about "cognitive offloading"—when students turn to AI instead of wrestling with assignments themselves—are mounting among educators. To address this, educators, school, and institutional leaders are seeking guidance about promoting authentic engagement and encouraging meaningful student effort, without banning AI from the classroom.

The Advisory Board, representing a cross-section of education leaders with deep experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and practice, will explore how AI and other emerging technologies can enhance teaching and learning. The Board will focus on equity, academic integrity, and technological innovation, and center the academic and operational interests of both K-12 and higher ed sectors.

The Advisory Board includes the following:

Dr. Bernard Rowan, Associate Provost, Chicago State University; Dr. Rowan was formerly an Assessment Academy Member with the Higher Learning Commission.





Dr. Blake Freeman, Chief Academic Officer, Hamilton County Department of Education (Chattanooga, TN); Dr. Freeman also previously served as Executive Director of Learning and K-12 Officer of Academics.





Carley Ries, Vice Provost, Online Learning, University of Nevada, Reno; Ries led in the creation of Nevada Online, a department focused on online course access and development.





Dr. John J. "Ski" Sygielski, President, HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College; Dr. Sygielski previously served as chairman of the board of the American Association of Community Colleges.





Dr. Kate Smith, President, Rio Salado Community College; Dr. Smith previously served as Dean at Monroe Community College in New York.





Marc Watkins, Assistant Director, Academic Innovation, University of Mississippi; Watkins is also the director of the AI Institute for Teachers, which offers training for faculty in applied AI.





Dr. Monique Reeves, Executive Vice Chancellor for the Future, Austin Community College; Dr. Reeves is also an Aspen Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence and previously served as president of Houston Community College.





, Executive Vice Chancellor for the Future, Austin Community College; Dr. Reeves is also an Aspen Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence and previously served as president of Houston Community College. Dr. Quintin Shepherd, Superintendent, Pflugerville Independent School District (Pflugerville, TX); Dr. Shepherd is also a member of the National Superintendent's Association Governing Board and served as Superintendent of Victoria Independent School District (Victoria, TX).

"AI has the potential to transform learning at every level, but only if it's implemented with care, intention, and a deep understanding of how students learn," said Carley Ries. "This group represents a critical opportunity to ensure AI becomes a partner to educators, not a replacement, helping us design classrooms that are more inclusive, engaging, and human-centered."



The Advisory Board will convene quarterly to provide strategic guidance to Packback leadership, and collaboratively explore best practices for responsible development and adoption of AI tools.

For more information, please visit http://www.packback.co .

About Packback

Packback is an education technology company located in Chicago, Illinois. Packback's mission is to harness the power of Instructional AI to help educators implement high quality pedagogy at scale. Their AI-enabled platform helps students build and master foundational skills such as critical thinking, writing, and research. Packback's proprietary AI and machine learning technology provides inquiry-based online discussion via their flagship product, Packback Questions, and long-form writing support with Packback Deep Dives, to over 10,000 instructors and over 2 million students, across thousands of courses in K-12 and higher education. Research at a growing number of higher education institutions has found improvements to students' academic outcomes, self-reported writing confidence, and instructor-reported writing quality as a result of their use of Packback. To learn more, visit http://www.packback.co .

SOURCE Packback