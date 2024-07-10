Education Loan Finance (ELFI) Wins Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents in NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards

NerdWallet's Annual Awards Feature Education Loan Finance as One of the Top Student Loan Refinancing Products

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), released their 2024 Best-Of Awards to help consumers make smart financial decisions in the year ahead.

Education Loan Finance (ELFI) was recognized by NerdWallet and selected as a winner in the Student Loan Refinancing for Parents category. A team of trusted Nerds—composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts—used a comprehensive scoring formula to objectively evaluate over 1,000 financial products. Top picks across Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Banking, Investing, Mortgages, Insurance, Travel Rewards, and Student Loans are featured in this year's awards.

ELFI is a division of Tennessee-based SouthEast Bank established in 2015, designed to assist borrowers with student loan refinancing as well as with undergraduate, graduate and parent private student loans.

"We are honored to be recognized for our parent-focused refinancing product, since it proves that our commitment to personal service and outstanding products is paying dividends for our customers," said John Ferramosca, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development at ELFI.

"NerdWallet's rigorous evaluation of financial products ensures consumers can trust ELFI has one of the top Student Loan Refinancing for Parent products on the market to help meet their financial needs," said Sam Yount, VP, Consumer Credit at NerdWallet.

For a full list of NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards winners, click here .

About Education Loan Finance (ELFI)

ELFI is a nationwide student loan provider and refinance program offered by Tennessee-based SouthEast Bank. Since its launch in 2015, ELFI has assisted borrowers with student loan refinancing as well as with undergraduate, graduate and parent private student loans. ELFI makes financing your future simple by offering easy payment options, affordable rates, and flexible terms in an application process that is transparent and secure. Learn more at https://www.elfi.com/ .

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

