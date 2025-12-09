Education Management Solutions Continues Leadership Role as Presidential Sponsor of IMSH 2026 for Sixth Consecutive Year

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, proudly announces its continued role as the Presidential Sponsor of the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) 2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year that EMS has committed to this premier sponsorship level, reaffirming the company's longstanding dedication to advancing simulation-based education and supporting the global healthcare simulation community.

"EMS's partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing the science and practice of healthcare simulation worldwide," said Jared Kutzin, President of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH). "Through your continued support and collaboration, you help empower educators, researchers, and clinicians to improve patient safety and transform healthcare."

As one of the field's largest and most influential gatherings, IMSH 2026 will bring together simulation professionals from around the world to exchange best practices, explore emerging technologies, and collaborate on innovations designed to enhance patient outcomes through high-quality simulation training. EMS's sustained sponsorship ensures these vital conversations and advancements remain accessible to the full breadth of the simulation community.

"I am elated that Education Management Solutions has once again chosen to partner with us as this year's IMSH Presidential Sponsor," said Aaron Calhoun, SSH President-Elect. "This level of sponsorship represents the highest possible commitment on the part of industry to further the mission of the society and our field of practice as a whole."

Louis Faustini, CEO of EMS, added: "Our mission has always been to equip educators and practitioners with reliable, flexible, and forward-looking solutions that help them deliver exceptional training experiences. Continuing our Presidential Sponsorship is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the community we've served for decades and our belief in the vital role simulation plays in shaping the future of healthcare."

About Education Management Solutions

Education Management Solutions is redefining healthcare simulation and competency development. Featuring reimagined UI, AI-powered insights, expanded data access, and an integrated education services and support portal, SIMULATIONiQ 2.0 is the NOW generation of EMS: built to meet programs where they are today, and confidently take them where they're headed next.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)