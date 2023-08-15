Education Management Solutions LLC Relocates its Corporate Headquarters

News provided by

Education Management Solutions

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Facility Upgrades Working Environment and Accommodates Future Growth

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of simulation and competency management solutions for healthcare, announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wayne, PA. The move enables the company to expand its operations and provide improved service to its partners.

The new office space, located at 1300 Morris Drive, features more than 20,000 square feet of modern office space and multiple collaboration zones to enhance its customer support and cross-team functional needs. The new location includes two fully equipped high-tech simulation rooms, a control room, and training space to host our customers during routine headquarters-based training offerings. Newly designed warehouse and shipping areas allow EMS to streamline its solution deployment operations.

"After a long and thorough search process, we were able to find a new location that represents the perfect fit for both our employees and work culture," said Education Management Solutions CEO Matt Merino. "We believe our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class healthcare simulation solutions for our partners has a direct correlation to providing the best possible work environment for our staff."

In addition to an upgraded office environment, the new EMS office space also features employee amenities such as an on-site café, fitness center, lounge area, game area, and an outdoor walking circuit. The location is closer to Philadelphia International Airport and within walking distance of lodging for added convenience when attending fundamental and advanced training sessions.

Education Management Solutions' new official corporate address is:

1300 Morris Drive
Lower Level
Wayne, PA 19087

About https://www.simulationiq.com/

EMS solutions merge essential information across environments, helping organizations align performance and capabilities between education, training, and active provider care.

Seamlessly connecting and analyzing competency-based performance data for curriculum assessment and student performance tracking, EMS' open architecture removes silos across OEM hardware, simulation training tools, video conferencing, and learning management systems.

Fusing performance observations and measurements across immersive reality, hands-on education, and classroom instruction; EMS provides a comprehensive learning backbone that elevates the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions

Also from this source

EMS Supports ACEND Nutrition and Dietetics Competency Tracking

EMS Sponsors the Center of Excellence in Polytrauma

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.