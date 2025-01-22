Education Market in the UAE to Grow by USD 5.1 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Student Enrollments, Report Highlights How AI Redefines the Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The education market in UAE size is estimated to grow by USD 5.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Increasing student enrollments is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising awareness of early education. However, increased education cost in UAE poses a challenge. Key market players include AJMAN UNIVERSITY, American School of Dubai, American University of Sharjah, ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, Emirates International Schools, GEMS Group Holdings Ltd., Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Pvt. School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, and Zayed University.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Education Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis UAE Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 100% Key countries UAE Key companies profiled AJMAN UNIVERSITY, American School of Dubai, American University of Sharjah, ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, Emirates International Schools, GEMS Group Holdings Ltd., Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Pvt. School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, and Zayed University

Market Driver

The UAE's early education sector has experienced significant growth due to the increasing awareness among parents about the importance of childhood education. Traditionally, homeschooling was popular in the UAE, but with the rise of working women and dual-income households, the demand for kindergartens and pre-primary schools has increased dramatically. Pre-primary education was previously unpopular in Arab culture, but the growing expatriate population and changing perceptions have fueled its growth. Government initiatives, such as UAE Vision 2021, support the education of toddlers in competitive settings and provide a foundation for higher studies. This program aims to develop a cohesive, sustainable, and prosperous society through UAE-educated global citizens. The increasing number of working mothers necessitates a professional learning environment for their children, benefiting both the children and the societal and economic development of the UAE. Institutions like Emirates British Nursery offer foundation-stage curriculums, such as Minibeasts, for children aged three and above, fostering curiosity, knowledge, and imagination. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the education market in the UAE during the forecast period.

The Education Market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is thriving, with a focus on executive education, academic programs, and short-term workshops for professionals. Job commitments often limit long-term study, making corporate training, seminars, and upskilling through digital skills essential. Universities and colleges offer scholarships for skilled professionals, fostering a knowledge-based economy. The National Skilling Program and learning and development initiatives prioritize employee engagement. Digital skills are in high demand for the growing digital workforce. Private players dominate the K-12 sector, including primary, intermediate, and Kindergarten levels. Test preparation centers and content services market cater to students' academic needs. Public schools collaborate with private counterparts to improve curriculum design and ownership laws welcome foreign investors. The UAE's education sector continues to evolve, with a strong emphasis on upskilling and preparing the workforce for the future.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The cost of education in the UAE has been rising due to escalating institutional fees and the need to attract and retain skilled teachers with competitive salaries. The Dubai Statistics Center (DSC) set the Education Cost Index (ECI) rate for 2021 at 2.8%, but sudden tuition fee hikes posed challenges for families, who spend a significant portion of their income on housing and education. In response, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KDHA) prevented private schools in Dubai from increasing their fees for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23, setting the ECI for 2022 at -1.01%. Despite these measures, schools incurred additional COVID-19-related expenses, such as temperature detection systems, signage, technology investments, and PPE, which reduced their revenues and may impact the education market's growth.

Statistics Center (DSC) set the Education Cost Index (ECI) rate for 2021 at 2.8%, but sudden tuition fee hikes posed challenges for families, who spend a significant portion of their income on housing and education. In response, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KDHA) prevented private schools in from increasing their fees for the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23, setting the ECI for 2022 at -1.01%. Despite these measures, schools incurred additional COVID-19-related expenses, such as temperature detection systems, signage, technology investments, and PPE, which reduced their revenues and may impact the education market's growth. The Education Market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) faces challenges in providing quality learning and development opportunities in a knowledge-based economy. The demand for skilled professionals is high, making the Education sector a priority. Private players dominate the K-12 sector, including Kindergarten, Primary, Intermediate, and 12th grade, offering specialized tracks and language immersion initiatives. The Content services market is growing, with test preparation centers and privately funded schools catering to students' needs. Higher education institutions also attract foreign investors, with ownership laws allowing private entities to offer educational programs. However, challenges include attrition rates, remote learning, and tuition costs for the expatriate population. Public schools and their private counterparts collaborate on curriculum design, addressing learning disabilities, and implementing e-learning platforms and hybrid learning models.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This education market in UAE report extensively covers market segmentation by

Ownership 1.1 Private education

1.2 Public education End-user 2.1 K -12

-12 2.2 Higher education

2.3 Vocational education Type 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Private education- The private education market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has experienced significant growth, primarily driven by the demographics and the increasing preference for international curricula among expatriate parents. With more millennials and Generation Z becoming eligible for K-12 and higher education, and the expatriate population's growing inclination towards private schools, the segment has seen an accelerating growth. Expatriate parents value the international learning environment and the opportunity for their children to learn in internationally spoken languages. UAE nationals also recognize the benefits of private education, including stronger skills, easier university entrance, and higher social status. Other factors contributing to the growth include rising disposable incomes, a booming economy, safety offered by private schools, and the increasing presence of international institutions in the UAE. The regulatory body, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), plays a crucial role in regulating and inspecting schools, providing information on their quality to the community. In recent years, around 25 new international private schools have been opened in Dubai, with significant growth in student enrollments. The British curriculum holds the highest share of student enrollments, followed by the Indian and American curricula. The UAE government and educational institutes implemented strict rules for online distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to considerable business growth for vendors offering such services. With the reopening of private schools and higher educational institutions in 2022, the education market in UAE has witnessed growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Education Market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a thriving sector, catering to the diverse learning needs of students and professionals. The market offers various academic programs, including executive education, short-term workshops, courses, seminars, and corporate training. These initiatives aim to enhance employee engagement, improve job commitments, and provide opportunities for continuous learning. The Education sector in the UAE comprises K-12 schools, higher education institutions, test preparation centers, kindergartens, primary, intermediate, privately funded schools, and educational institutions. The Higher Education sector offers specialized tracks, language immersion initiatives, and specialized programs for students with learning disabilities. Private entities play a significant role in the Education Market, providing innovative educational programs and initiatives. The UAE's commitment to quality education has made it a hub for international students and professionals seeking world-class educational opportunities.

Market Research Overview

The Education Market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a thriving sector, focused on providing academic programs and professional development opportunities for students, professionals, and corporations. The market encompasses universities and colleges, K-12 schools, test preparation centers, kindergartens, and primary, intermediate, and secondary levels of education. Executive education, short term workshops, seminars, and corporate training are popular choices for upskilling and employee engagement. The UAE's commitment to a knowledge-based economy drives the demand for digital skills and digital workforce development. Scholarships and the National Skilling Program are initiatives to support the education of skilled professionals. Private players, students, and public schools collaborate to provide a diverse range of educational programs, including language immersion initiatives, specialized tracks, and curriculum design. The market also includes privately funded schools, e-learning platforms, and hybrid learning models, catering to the expatriate population and addressing attrition rates through remote learning and flexible schedules. Ownership laws and residency visas attract foreign investors to establish educational institutions in the UAE. Tuition costs and the K-12 sector are significant areas of focus, with ongoing debates about affordability and accessibility.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Ownership

Private Education



Public Education

End-user

K-12



Higher Education



Vocational Education

Type

Offline



Online

Geography

Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio