Education Market in UAE: 0.48% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Research Insights Highlight Rising Awareness of Early Education as Key Trend | Technavio

Education Market in UAE: Segmentation Analysis

The K-12 schools' market in the UAE is fragmented with a considerable presence of many international and local players offering different curriculum through private and public ownership. Key factors contributing to the continuous growth of the K-12 education market in UAE include the strengthening economy of the country, an extensive expatriate population, and rising demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expatriates. However, the post COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the K-12 segment growth owing to the shutdown of educational institutions.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

The increase in student enrollment is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the education market in the UAE. With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in student enrollments at various levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. The rising number of enrollments in the UAE is also attributed to various innovative academic programs and courses being offered by the colleges and universities in the country.

Market Trend

The rising awareness of early education is one of the key trends supporting the education market share growth in UAE. The criticality of early education, an increasing number of working women, and dual-income households in the country are influencing the demand for early education sectors such as kindergartens and pre-primary schools. Due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education, the early education sector in the UAE is gaining traction. The rising expatriate population and its continuously changing perception of the importance of pre-primary education are anticipated to foster the growth of the education sector in the long run. The need for early learning education in the UAE is also being increasingly driven by the rising number of working mothers. The demand for a professional learning environment for the children of working mothers bodes well for the children, as well as for the societal and economic development of the UAE.

Market Challenge

The increased education cost is a major challenge for the education market growth in UAE. The cost of education has been exponentially increasing in the UAE owing to the rising fees taken by the educational institutions in the country. The constant surge in education fees and school fees in the UAE, due to the increased operating costs and continuous need for retaining skilled teachers with high salaries, has raised the education cost considerably. The operating costs of schools are considerably rising due to the continuous increase in the hidden costs associated with maintenance and infrastructure development. Such hikes in the tuition fees are causing excessive trouble for the expatriates and local people to maintain their savings as large chunks of their salaries are spent on house rent and children's education, eventually challenging the growth of the education market in UAE.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ASPAM Indian International School

Blackboard Inc.

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology

JSS Private School

Liwa International School

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University

University Zayed University

The education market in UAE is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their geographical presence to compete in the market.

Education Market in UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 97.12 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.48 Performing market contribution UAE at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

