Education Market in UAE 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The education market in UAE is expected to grow by USD 97.12 thousand, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the increasing student enrollments and rising focus toward privatization in the education sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of skilled teachers will hamper the market growth.
Education Market in UAE: End-user Landscape
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market observed maximum demand from the K12 schools segments. Factors such as the strengthening economy and the rising demand for high-quality, English-medium education are driving the growth of the segment in UAE.
Global Education Consulting Market - Global education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Digital Education Content Market - Global digital education content market is segmented by market by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Companies Covered:
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
