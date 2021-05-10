Education Market in UAE to Grow by $ 97 Thousand During 2021-2025 | Supporting Government Initiatives to Boost Growth | Technavio

Our report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The report on the education market in UAE provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments.

The education market in UAE analysis includes end-user and ownership segments. This study identifies supporting government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in the UAE during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The education market in UAE covers the following areas:

Education Market In UAE Sizing

Education Market In UAE Forecast

Education Market In UAE Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ASPAM Indian International School

Blackboard Inc.

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology

JSS Private School

Liwa International School

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University

University Zayed University

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership

Private education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Ownership

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

