Education Market in UAE to Grow by $ 97 Thousand During 2021-2025 | Supporting Government Initiatives to Boost Growth | Technavio

Education Market in UAE to Grow by $ 97 Thousand During 2021-2025 | Supporting Government Initiatives to Boost Growth
May 10, 2021, 03:00 ET
The education market in UAE is poised to grow by USD 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Our report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The report on the education market in UAE provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments.
The education market in UAE analysis includes end-user and ownership segments. This study identifies supporting government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in the UAE during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The education market in UAE covers the following areas:
Education Market In UAE Sizing
Education Market In UAE Forecast
Education Market In UAE Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
