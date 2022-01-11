Education Market in UAE to grow by USD 97.12 thousand from 2020 to 2025 | Increase in Student Enrollment to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the education market in UAE between 2020 and 2025 is USD 97.12 thousands.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increase in student enrollment is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the education market in the UAE. With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in student enrollments at various levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. The rising number of enrollments in the UAE is also attributed to various innovative academic programs and courses being offered by the colleges and universities in the country.

Market Challenges - The increased education cost is a major challenge for the education market growth in UAE. The cost of education has been exponentially increasing in the UAE owing to the rising fees taken by the educational institutions in the country. The constant surge in education fees and school fees in the UAE, due to the increased operating costs and continuous need for retaining skilled teachers with high salaries, has raised the education cost. The operating costs of schools are rising due to the continuous increase in the hidden costs associated with maintenance and infrastructure development. Such hikes in the tuition fees are causing excessive trouble for the expatriates and local people to maintain their savings as large chunks of their salaries are spent on house rent and children's education, eventually challenging the growth of the education market in UAE.

The education market in the UAE report is segmented by End-user (K12 schools and Higher education) and Market Landscape (private education and public education).

Some Companies Mentioned

The education market in UAE is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their geographical presence to compete in the market.

ASPAM Indian International School



Blackboard Inc.



Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills



GEMS Education



Higher Colleges of Technology



JSS Private School



Liwa International School



Taaleem



United Arab Emirates University

Zayed University

Education Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 97.12 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.48 Performing market contribution UAE at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

