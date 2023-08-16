EDUCATION NONPROFIT AXIS ANNOUNCES ITS AXIS TO EQUITY FUND: ENSURING EQUITABLE ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS AND FAMILIES OF COLOR WITH SEED FUNDING FROM THE CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Axis is bridging the gap between people of color and independent schools.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis, a nonprofit that partners with Los Angeles area independent schools to create pathways for underrepresented students and families of color to access, navigate and thrive in private education, is proud to announce the launch of the Axis to Equity Fund, an innovative solution aimed at providing equitable opportunities for students and families of color in Axis Partner Schools. This pioneering initiative, initially funded by The California Community Foundation, addresses the supplementary costs of education, ensuring that financial limitations do not impede access to quality education and the full range of benefits an independent school can offer.

Education is a powerful tool that opens doors and empowers individuals to reach their fullest potential. Independent schools, in particular, are considered educational exemplars and agents of social mobility. However, the cost of an independent school education remains a barrier to access for many families. In addition to tuition, supplementary costs such as books, technology, uniforms, and student activities typically add another 30% in unexpected expenses for families attending independent schools. These supplementary costs are often difficult for families to predict and plan for, and can be an undue financial burden on families that hinders their children's educational journey.

Axis is committed to addressing this challenge head-on. The Axis to Equity Fund has been specifically designed to assist the families in its cohorts who are financially unable to meet these supplementary expenses. By providing additional financial support, it aims to alleviate the financial strain and ensure that all students have equal opportunities to thrive within its partner schools.

"Our goal is to create a level playing field for students with diverse backgrounds. The Axis to Equity Fund is an essential step toward achieving this goal," said Collette Bowers Zinn, Founder and Executive Director of Axis. "We firmly believe that access to quality education should not be limited by financial circumstances, and this fund reaffirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment for all."

The Axis to Equity Fund seeks to promote inclusivity, diversity, and equitable opportunities within independent schools. By supporting families in times of unforeseen financial challenges that may arise during the independent school journey, it is dedicated to ensuring a nurturing and empowering educational experience for each student.

Axis invites individuals, organizations, and corporations who share its vision for an equitable education system to contribute to the Axis to Equity Fund. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of countless students and their families, providing them with the tools they need to succeed and thrive academically and beyond.

For further information on the Axis to Equity Fund or to make a donation, please visit privateschoolaxis.org or contact Dalia Caudle at [email protected].

