Education Nonprofit NFTE Honors Adrienne Palmer, Cody Chang of Product Gym, Maxine Clark of Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Santander Bank

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global education nonprofit that ignites the entrepreneurial mindset of the next generation of diverse leaders, is hosting its annual Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala on Thursday, May 11, in New York City.

Emmy award-winning journalist Myles Miller of WNBC-TV will host the evening. NFTE will honor alumnus and Product Gym co-founder Cody Chang for his leadership and support of the next generation of entrepreneurs; Build-A-Bear Workshop founder and NFTE board member Maxine Clark for her philanthropic efforts and volunteerism; and Santander Bank for its longtime dedication to youth entrepreneurship education. Texas advisory board member Adrienne Palmer will be honored with the Exemplary Board Service Award for her ongoing commitment to NFTE's mission.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to recognize the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of our award recipients this year," says Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE's president and CEO. "They are incredible champions of the power of entrepreneurship education to help young people find their passions and turn them into real goals. We are so grateful for their ongoing support of NFTE."

Over the past 36 years, NFTE has helped more than one million young people start their own businesses or pursue careers in entrepreneurship. These young people have gone on to create thousands of jobs, generate millions of dollars in revenue and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Funding raised through this year's gala will support young entrepreneurs, teachers and programs in the U.S. and around the world. The cocktail reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST followed by dinner and an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are available at nfte.com/gala .

NFTE extends a special thank you to Citi Bank, Santander Bank, Mary Beth and Gus Harris, ServiceNow, Susan and Tucker York, and others for their support of this year's benefit.

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

