Education PC And Tablet Market size in the US to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acer Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The education PC and tablet market in US is estimated to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.21%. The education PC and tablet market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education PCs and tablets market in US are Acer Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Estone Group LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nexstgo Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education PC and Tablet Market in US 2024-2028
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Acer Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as Acer One tablet, Acer Swift laptop, and Acer Aspire 3 spin laptops.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers education PCs and tablets such as Chromebooks and pixel tablets, which have built-in accessibility and security features to deepen classroom connections and keep user information safe.
  • Apple Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as iMac, iPad, and MacBook.
Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices
  • Key Trend - Rising adoption of wearables and IoT
  • Major Challenges - Inadequate cybersecurity measures

Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is the key factor driving market growth. More attention has been given to better digital teaching content due to the rapidly increasing penetration of laptop and tablet computers as well as rising consumer demand for personalized learning. A number of US market players in the education PC and tablet sector have partnered with digital learning content providers to offer these devices that are loaded with preloaded applications and content.

Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Offline distribution channel involves the sale of products in stores. Distributors are differentiated in their products according to the brands, which makes them more effective at serving educational institutions and professionals. Consequently, the demand for PCs and tablets is set to increase due to the increasing availability of computers and tablets in a variety of offline distribution channels, e.g., shops, department stores, or other retailers' outlets.

Education PC And Tablet Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.29

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

