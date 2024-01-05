Education PC and Tablet Market size to grow by USD 24.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The education PC and tablet market is estimated to grow by USD 24.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.14%. The education PC and tablet market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education PC and tablet market are Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nexstgo Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Sony Group Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Acer Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as Acer Chromebook Tab 10.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers educational PC and tablet software support through its subsidiary Google LLC.

Apple Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as iPad, iPad Mini, and iMac desktops.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Teaching and learning experiences are enhanced in the region through the use of digital learning, which has led to a growing demand for PCs and tablets as essential tools. This is used to access digital curricula, educational apps, online resources, and learning management systems.

Impactful driver- Robust demand for online education

Robust demand for online education Key Trend - Shift toward cloud-based solutions

- Shift toward cloud-based solutions Major Challenges - Budget constraint issues with educational institutes

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes student education from kindergarten through 12th grade. The growth of the segment experiences a spike due to factors such as population growth, parental expectations, evolving educational models, holistic development goals, integration of technology, the pursuit of quality education, and government mandates. The demand for K-12 learning arises from the desire to provide students with a strong educational base that prepares them for higher education and future career opportunities. Rapid population growth and urbanization contribute to the demand for K-12 learning. As urban areas expand, the need for educational institutions and services increases to accommodate the growing number of school-age children in those regions.

Education PC And Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

