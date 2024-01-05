Education PC and Tablet Market size to grow by USD 24.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The education PC and tablet market is estimated to grow by USD 24.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.14%. The education PC and tablet market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education PC and tablet market are Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nexstgo Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Sony Group Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education PC and Tablet Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Acer Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as Acer Chromebook Tab 10.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers educational PC and tablet software support through its subsidiary Google LLC.
  • Apple Inc. - The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as iPad, iPad Mini, and iMac desktops.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Teaching and learning experiences are enhanced in the region through the use of digital learning, which has led to a growing demand for PCs and tablets as essential tools. This is used to access digital curricula, educational apps, online resources, and learning management systems. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Robust demand for online education
  • Key Trend - Shift toward cloud-based solutions
  • Major Challenges - Budget constraint issues with educational institutes

 Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes student education from kindergarten through 12th grade. The growth of the segment experiences a spike due to factors such as population growth, parental expectations, evolving educational models, holistic development goals, integration of technology, the pursuit of quality education, and government mandates. The demand for K-12 learning arises from the desire to provide students with a strong educational base that prepares them for higher education and future career opportunities. Rapid population growth and urbanization contribute to the demand for K-12 learning. As urban areas expand, the need for educational institutions and services increases to accommodate the growing number of school-age children in those regions.

Education PC And Tablet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

