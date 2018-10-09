Education Remains a Hot Industry Trend at PreGel

CONCORD, N.C., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year of 2019 approaches, the question "what's next?" tends to haunt our minds, arouse our ambitions, and charge our notions with the possibilities that can be. We begin to wonder what we can do next, how we can do it, and how we can be the best at the goals we look to achieve. With self-improvement being an ongoing trend each year, a sense of know-how is imperative for optimal results. And for those with a passion for the business of creating artisanal desserts, the PreGel International Training Centers (ITC) is excited to announce its educational curricula for 2019.

The PreGel International Training Centers located in Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas TX offer a curricula specializing in artisan gelato, ice cream, pastry & confections, and specialty beverages, as well as other niche dessert options. Online registration is available for any location at www.pregel-itc.com.

"We are extremely excited about the upcoming year of classes at the PreGel International Training Centers," begins Mike Downing, corporate pastry chef, PreGel America. "Our team of chef instructors put a lot of work into creating a diverse curricula that will accommodate enthusiastic chefs and decision-makers, as well as newcomers to the world of pastry and frozen desserts. The courses we're offering were developed with the long-term success of our students in mind, as well as the idea that PreGel is an overall resource in all things related to pastry, frozen desserts, and beverages," Chef Downing concludes.

The 2019 curricula is divided into several parts: Gelato, Specialty, and Pastry.

Gelato: Beginning with The Fundamentals of Gelato & Sorbetto Production to Advanced Gelato and Sorbetto Production, this set of classes follow a tier system of information beginning with the raw basics to customized classes that focus on innovation and seasonal holidays:

Fundamentals of Gelato & Sorbetto Production

Advanced Gelato & Sorbetto Production

Holiday Gelato Class

Specialty: In the syllabus of this curriculum, students learn how to create and emphasize the "wow" factor of innovative dessert concepts:

Frozen Pops & Paletas

Ice Cream 101

Pastry: These classes allow attendees to "rise" to the occasion of heightened excellence and ingredient understanding with educational options that best serve specific niche specialties:

Pastry Basics

Modern Pastry Shop

Bakery 101

PreGel ITC courses were designed to meet the needs of all skill levels from beginners to advanced chefs.

For advanced chefs, PreGel offers the 5-Star Pastry Series® specifically crafted for advanced artisan chefs looking to sharpen their skills in niche categories such as plated desserts, pastry buffets, and chocolate. The 3-day custom 5-Star Pastry seminars are offered exclusively at the PreGel International Training Centers – Charlotte and lectured by world-renowned pastry chefs who are dedicated to providing a superior level of instruction.

All classes provide the opportunity for you to work with the finest ingredients, top-tier equipment, and instruction from some of the industry's most knowledgeable chef artisans. Students are invited to take one or all class offerings at their convenience for the most thorough educational experience in the science, creation, and presentation of artisanal specialty desserts.

Class schedules and costs vary depending on the course length which range from 2-3 days. Hotel accomodations and optional transportation is included in the cost for class.

Lunch is provided daily by PreGel.

For more information or to register online, visit www.pregel-itc.com.

About the PreGel International Training Centers

The PreGel America International Training Centers are state-of-the-art educational facilities dedicated to teaching the fine art of creating specialty artisan desserts. Located in major U.S. cities including Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Chicago, IL; and Dallas, TX, all ACF-certified programs cover a wide range of artisan dessert courses relating to frozen desserts, pastry & confections, and trending concepts. The International Training Centers classes are specifically designed to provide both classroom learning and hands-on instruction, and cater to all skill levels. PreGel's 5-Star Pastry Series® serves as an educational platform for advanced culinary professionals to sharpen and increase their skills in specialized pastry arts.

