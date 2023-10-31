Education Resources, Inc. Announces 24th Annual Therapies in the School Conference A Live Virtual Webinar - November 16 and 17, 2023

ERI Offers Dynamic Topics Presented by Leading Experts for School-Based Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists and Special Educators.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces the 24th Annual Therapies in the School Conference, a live virtual webinar set for November 16 and 17, 2023 at 9:30 am EST (US). The 24th annual conference is back for the fourth year in a row as a virtual offering, where school-based therapists and professionals will learn the latest techniques from world-renowned faculty.

Sessions will be taught by Kelly Mahler, OTD, OTR/L and Judy Endow, MSW, LCSW; Josephine Bardabelias, PT; Lori Flynn, OT; Colleen Carey, DPT, C/NDT and more.

Participants can expect to receive new and easily applicable, evidence-based tools and strategies to help improve learning outcomes for their students.

Attendees from last year's virtual conference shared many positive experiences. Kinzie R., a PT from Arizona, said: "This was my first time attending an ERI conference and I have already recommended to my OT/PT lead that our entire staff attend next year! It ran very smoothly, and the speakers were out of this world. The breadth of knowledge I obtained in 2 days far exceeded what I thought was possible." Denise T., an OTR from New York, said: "Very engaging presenters on a lot of different topics. I never have trouble finding sessions that I am interested in or are relevant to my work.

ERI's 24th Annual Therapies in the School Conference 2023 offers up to 12 continuing education hours (1.2 CEUs) with energetic experiential learning, lively panel discussions and challenging breakout sessions related to:

Understanding and Adopting Neurodiversity-Affirming Practice in School-Based Therapy

in School-Based Therapy Why sleep matters for school participation and performance

matters for school participation and performance Educational impact of dysphagia management in school

management in school How to facilitate productive dialogue and decisions around hard topics with parents, colleague and administrators

and around hard topics with parents, colleague and administrators Ways to embed movement into academics

How to support student mental health & feeling safe in schools

in schools Updates in neuroplasticity and the application to school-based practice

and the application to school-based practice Improving outcomes for students with ADHD

Integrating the CO-OP Approach to increase engagement and generalization of skills

to increase engagement and generalization of skills Strategies to increase postural control and function

Plus, Much More!

ERI's 24th Annual Therapies in the School Conference 2023 is offered for $439/person for both days or $225/person for 1-day. Group rates are available. Register HERE or email [email protected] for group rates.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.