Education Resources Inc. Offers New School-Based Therapy Online Series

Nationally acclaimed experts including Janine Wiskind, Melissa Gerber, and Josephine Wallach teach the series through case studies, demonstrations, extensive directed lab practice, and lecture. "Excellent conference! I am a new PT in the school setting. Gave me great strategies to connect with all of my kids (pre-school through high school) Thanks!" – E. Welch, Physical Therapist

Course topics include:

Aligning Strategies to Support Motor Needs with Curriculum Goals





How to Assist Children with Executive Function Dysfunction as a Related Service Provider





Strategies to Promote Integration of Primitive Reflexes





Using Evidence to Help Guide Decisions on Goals, Dosage, Frequency, Priorities and Interventions for Motor Issues in Autism

These sessions are recommended for physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapists, occupational therapist assistants, speech-language pathologists, speech assistants, special education coordinators, special educators, teachers, school administrators, and other professionals working with school-aged children. Discounted pricing is available for colleagues, friends, and school districts to use these sessions for professional development (PD) days.

Course participants may access the on-demand sessions for an entire year to hone their skills and sharpen their decision-making at their convenience. Participants will receive downloadable handouts and up to 14 contact hours (CEUS).

Celebrating 30 years of life-changing learning, ERI provides courses that remind you why you became a therapist. And why you love what you do. Learn skills you'll use right away, through hands-on learning, both live and online. It's about improving outcomes – by improving patient and student care. We strive to be your Preferred Provider - your go-to source for all your continuing education needs.

To learn more about ERI, visit: www.educationresourcesinc.com

