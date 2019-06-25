Education Resources, Inc. Unveils New Website And Brand Identity

Improved Website and Updated Brand Logo Highlights Company's Continued Commitment to the Therapy Community

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI), a leading provider of continuing education courses for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is pleased to announce its new brand identity and website. ERI's new logo and enhanced website reflects the company's commitment to the therapy community by offering innovative and evidence-based continuing education courses that improve practices and patient and student outcomes.

The newly designed website provides an improved user interface and functionality that allows therapists to search and register for live courses offered across the country or offered online. Designed with therapists in mind, the website offers a more personalized experience providing each user the ability to track courses and CEUs. Therapists can also earn rewards, view faculty bios, read ERI's blog, and participate in an online community where they can connect with colleagues and share ideas, experiences, and knowledge.

"While ERI's look has changed, our promise to provide exceptional continuing education resources remains the same," said Carol Loria, MS, PT, president, and cofounder of ERI. "Updating our brand reflects our evolution and passion to help therapists achieve their professional goals while improving the lives of their patients and students."

ERI's inviting new brand logo represents the company's superior service, sophistication, and industry expertise. The logo's primary colors (navy and green) pay homage to the healthcare industry that strive to improve patient outcomes while expressing education with ERI as a bright, refreshing experience.

"At ERI we offer life-changing learning for therapists by therapists," said Barbara Goldfarb, MS, PT, vice-president, and cofounder of ERI. "Our new brand image and enhanced website express our ongoing commitment to providing continuing education and rewarding experiences that remind therapists why they love what they do."

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education offering life-changing learning for therapists by therapists. In 1985 Barbara Goldfarb, MS, PT and Carol Loria MS, PT founded ERI, creating a resource that prioritizes hands-on learning and evidence-based practice to improve patient outcomes, build community, and advance careers. Their continued dedication, along with ERI's esteemed faculty, facility partners, and committed employees, has made ERI the continuing education preferred provider for thousands of therapists across the country. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.

