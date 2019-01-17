Education Scholarship Families to Attend Roundtable Discussion in Mobile During National School Choice Week

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families who have received scholarships from the Alabama Scholarship Fund will share their thoughts on school choice at a roundtable discussion over breakfast with policymakers and community leaders 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

The breakfast, which will take place at the The Battle House, will give scholarship recipients the opportunity to discuss what educational environments and policies work best for their children.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"AOSF has nearly 500 students on scholarship in Mobile County—our largest area in the state. We are looking forward to bringing together legislators and scholarship families to look at ways we can improve educational access for all students as we celebrate National School Choice Week." Lesley Searcy, Executive Director

This event's organizer, the Alabama Scholarship Fund, seeks to empower parents to choose the school that best fits their child's unique educational needs.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

