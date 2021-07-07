Education Software Market Size to Reach USD 6735.9 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Software Market is Segmented by Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), by Application (Household Application, School Application, Distance Education). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category.

The global Education Software market size is projected to reach USD 6735.9 Million by 2026, from USD 3244.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the education software market are:

The growing prevalence of digital classrooms with raising awareness is a key factor for the growth of the market.

The proliferation of connected devices in the education sector.

Adoption of eLearning solutions, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) that adapts to the expertise level of students.

that adapts to the expertise level of students. With an increasing number of students receiving degrees each year, the potential user base for educational software is growing.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EDUCATION SOFTWARE MARKET

Education software has the ability to completely transform the way content is developed and delivered to students. Artificial intelligence -enabled digital content can provide material that adapts to students' expertise levels. Different generations of students can readily edit, disseminate, and reuse this "smart" content. Teacher oversight is an added benefit of digital content, which frequently includes built-in exams that teachers can utilize to test and track student progress. Such advantages offered by the education software are expected to drive the growth of the education software market.

The ability to communicate clearly between teachers, parents, and students is critical to the learning process. Through forums, portals, and other interactive components, educational software assists in the communication between all parties. Parents and children have access to resources that allow them to communicate easily with teachers and authorities. This feature of education software is expected to drive the education software market.

Many forms of educational software are created with the goal of storing related data in a single location. Consolidating all linked data into a single software provides for better oversight and more precise data extraction.

Administrators and educators can use these insights to inform both teaching approaches and administrative policies at the lower and higher levels. This in turn is expected to increase software adoption and thereby increase the growth of the education software market.

EDUCATION SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, the USA is expected to behold the largest education software market share during the forecast period. The USA market took up about 34.88% of the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 22.33%, and China followed with the share of about 16.26%.

EDUCATION SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Key Companies

Articulate Global

Microsoft

Tyler Tech

MAXIMUS

Merit Software

MediaNet Solutions

Edupoint

SEAS

Brainchild

Neusoft

Wisedu

ZFSoft

Kingosoft

SAP

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Application, split into

Household Application

School Application

Distance Education

Other Applications

