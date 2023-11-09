Education tax credits to gain momentum during upcoming state legislative sessions, according to new policy report

News provided by

yes. every kid.

09 Nov, 2023, 13:47 ET

80% of parents of K-12 students support education tax credits and more than two-thirds believe they will improve education across the country

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal education tax credits, as outlined in a new policy report released today by yes. every kid., are as popular with the broader public as Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and are likely to be the future of education policy. Two-thirds of the general public – and 80% of parents of K-12 students – support personal education tax credits, and two-thirds of parents believe they will improve education in our country, according to a recent poll by yes. every kid. foundation. and YouGov. 

"This has the potential to be the easiest form of education freedom for states to implement," said Craig Hulse, executive director of yes. every kid., "Tax credits are popular among families and the public and most believe they can work alongside traditional public schools to customize educational experiences that unlock each child's potential. We should all be working to provide every kid with as many options as possible regardless of income." 

Education tax credits empower families with an alternative and streamlined approach to education choice policies such as ESAs, allowing a parent or guardian to receive a credit when they educate their children outside of a public school setting. By simply indicating on their tax form or an application that they have a dependent who is not enrolled in public school, the parent or guardian would receive a tax refund. These policies can be simple for states to implement, as they leverage existing tax mechanisms. 

"As state lawmakers across the nation seize the national momentum for families to direct their children's education, this report offers best practices for policy development and implementation of personal education tax credits," said Lily Landry, senior legislative analyst at yes. every kid. and the report's lead author. 

According to the policy report, state lawmakers interested in implementing an education tax credit policy should ensure that it: 

  1. Applies to all families in the state; 
  2. Directly funds families; 
  3. Ensures streamlined and efficient administration; and 
  4. Provides an amount equal to the amount the state spends per pupil, based on individual student characteristics. 

The report highlights Oklahoma's first-of-its-kind Parental Tax Credit program, established earlier this year, which will empower up to 25,000 families to direct funding for their child's education, and pave the way for other states to implement similar policies. Six other states – Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio and South Carolina – have limited education tax credit programs.

Read the full report at yeseverykid.com.

SOURCE yes. every kid.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.