Education Technology Nonprofit ReadWorks Collaborates with Microsoft for New Reading Progress Tool in Teams

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The edtech nonprofit ReadWorks has collaborated with Microsoft for Microsoft Teams Reading Progress tool. Teams Reading Progress helps students build fluency through independent reading practice, educator review, and insights. Students read aloud passages assigned by their teachers, creating an audio/video recording for teachers to review at their convenience.

To become successful readers, students need quality reading practice. Through its collaboration with Microsoft, ReadWorks will provide high-quality texts from its online library of over 4,600 passages, which will help teachers more frequently monitor their students' reading in Teams. The new Teams Reading Progress tool will support students' fluency and reading comprehension success around the world—an outcome that lies at the heart of ReadWorks' mission.

"To become successful readers, students must engage in quality reading practice with their teachers' guidance," said Susanne Nobles, Ph.D, Chief Academic Officer at ReadWorks. "Microsoft Teams Reading Progress is a powerful new tool for teachers to easily provide students more fluency practice, and our high-quality texts are a critical foundation."

"We are thrilled to provide Microsoft content for this exciting new product," said Terry Bowman, Executive Director at ReadWorks. "ReadWorks is always looking for new and innovative ways to support better reading, and we believe that Teams Reading Progress will prove useful for both teachers and students. We are grateful for Microsoft's collaboration and look forward to growing this product with them—and potentially more to come."

Mike Tholfsen, Group Product Manager, Microsoft Education added, "Microsoft Education looks forward to working with ReadWorks to provide highly valuable reading passages for students and educators using Teams Reading Progress. Reading fluency has become even more important during the pandemic, and we are empowering schools to practice reading out loud more regularly with ReadWorks passages."

