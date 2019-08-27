Education Through Music Announces Expansion With New School Partnerships In Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Through Music (ETM), the leading non-profit in music and arts education, today announced expansion of the organization into the Denver market for the 2019-2020 school year. ETM will kick-start the school year in Denver, Colorado at Greenlee Elementary School and Trevista at Horace Mann this fall.

Founded in New York City in 1991, ETM works to provide music as a core subject for all children and has been able to provide quality music education into the core curriculum for thousands of K-12 students. By providing music education into the core curriculum, ETM serves as a catalyst for improvements in academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence. Exponential growth and academic success over nearly three decades have allowed ETM to launch affiliates in Los Angeles and now: Denver.

"We are so excited about this momentous expansion into a new market and have the opportunity to enrich the lives of even more students throughout the United States," said Katherine Damkohler, Director of National Activities at ETM. "After leading ETM in New York for over two decades, it's amazing to see how many lives we can touch through music education."

Overseeing the Colorado market will be Mallory Bernstein, Executive Director of ETM-Colorado. As Executive Director, Bernstein will be responsible for providing development direction and fundraising strategies to support an aggressive growth plan to the school systems throughout Colorado, starting in Denver.

"Every child, at every school, deserves access to high-quality music education and I'm thrilled to be a part of an organization that will provide this education in Colorado," said Bernstein. "By partnering with under-resourced schools, ETM makes music education a reality for thousands of children who would otherwise have limited or no access to music education."

ETM has grown exponentially in recent years, implementing coast-to-coast music education programs into the core curriculum of under-served schools. In the 2019-2020 school year, ETM will serve over 50,000 students throughout their programs in New York, Los Angeles and Denver.

About Education Through Music

Education Through Music was founded in 1991 to promote the integration of music into the curricula of under-resourced schools in order to enhance students' academic performance and general development. ETM forms long-term partnerships with elementary and middle schools to develop sustainable, long-term music programs.

ETM's comprehensive, sustainable music education network has garnered the support of corporations, public policymakers and foundations, including The Music Man Foundation, CMA Foundation, The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, Steinway & Sons, William Randolph Hearst Foundation and D'Addario Foundation. For more information, visit us at ETMonline.org

