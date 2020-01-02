Educational Children's Books Included in LibraryBub Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to making vibrant connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, which has been working with all major libraries since 2015, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The January list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications are highly regarded by independent critics and are quickly proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Pulitzer-winning novelist Philip Roth grew up in a family which found it difficult to purchase books. He recalled, "The Osborne Terrace branch library, where I used to bicycle for a weekly supply of books". Later as a student, the main library became his other home. "I'd have a class at 11.30, say, and another at 2, and the library was where I spent those off-hours. I was always in the reference room. I haunted it." This is often how a great writer is shaped. Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is January's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Jagdlied by Dolly Gray Landon ISBN: 978-1732302334

The Spanish Teacher by Barbara de la Cuesta ISBN: 978-1948288712

Mystery & Thriller

Undercover Amish (Book One of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987913

Amish under Fire (Book Two of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987920

Amish Amnesia (Book Three of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987982

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Clues of Chaos by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1500515287

The Return of the Ancient Ones (Book Two of the Chronicles of Illúmaril series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1439272831

Sheppard's Quest (Book Three of the Alliance of Worlds series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1975920159

Silent Orchids (Book One of the Age of Alandria series) by Morgan Wylie ISBN: 978-0989305600

Young Adult

The Secrets of Hawthorne House by Donald Firesmith ISBN: 978-1726283151

Children's

Chickie and the Great Barnyard Benefit by Bee Urabazo ISBN: 978-1543966992

Lamellia: the Wizard in the Forest (Book Three of the Lamellia series) by Gloria D. Gonsalves ISBN: 978-1728393599

Pinto! by M.J. Evans ISBN: 978-1733020411

Tiny Tim and the Ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge (a sequel to A Christmas Carol) by Norman Whaler ISBN: 978-1948131025

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Scousers by Doreen M. Doyle with Joe Gambrone ISBN: 978-1644560860

Special Hidden Talents: The Missing Link — Amadi's Story by Chineme Noke ISBN: 978-1999679507

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

The Elon Musk Method by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

Geography

So You Think You Know Canada, eh? by Marianne Jennings ISBN: 978-1734245615

Health & Fitness

Injury Free: Mental Training for Elite Athletes by Richard Maloney ISBN: 978-1950367238

Self-Help

Breakout!!!: How to Walk Away, Survive A Dysfunctional Family Background And Grow Healthy Relationships by Dean Covey ISBN: 978-1708499389

The Key to Unlocking Your Great Leadership by Syed Ali ISBN: 978-1711262161

Stressed in the U.S.: 12 Tools to Tackle Anxiety, Loneliness, Tech-Addiction and mMre by Meg Van Deusen ISBN: 978-1734032413

Priscilla, Trials of a Praying Mother, by Earnestine Johnson-Starnes ISBN: 978-1545626689

"LibraryBub is the best! The high open-and-click rate is phenomenal," says Gregory Collins, author of The Great Things You'll Do! "It translates into more sales and increased discoverability," he explains. "I have already seen the increase in my Amazon ranking."

Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com

SOURCE LibraryBub