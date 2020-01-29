Educational Counseling Masters Degrees Highlighted by OnlineCollegePlan

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret how important children are to our future and, of course, we all understand what a pivotal role that teachers play. However, the role of the school counselor is one that can sometimes be overlooked. School counselors do so much more than help children through rough times. They can help high school students select a college, find resources to pay for the SAT tests, caps and gowns, and more. Educational counselors are there to help students through some of the toughest things that they face and are very important.

Young people with this as a career goal will typically need to earn a minimum of a masters degree. They may not have any idea that this type of degree can be earned online, but it can! OnlineCollegePlan recently created a ranking titled The Top 30 Online Masters Programs in Educational Counseling. You can find it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/top-online-masters-educational-counseling/

This ranking includes a list of degrees that students can earn online in the entirety, and some partially. The great thing about earning a master's degree online is that it typically doesn't take as long. Online programs are also equal to their traditional counterparts so obtaining licenses to practice in your state doesn't have to be difficult!

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, VA)

2. Lehigh University (Bethlehem, PA)

3. Creighton University (Omaha, NE)

4. Lamar University (Beaumont, TX)

5. University of Missouri (Columbia, MO)

6. University of North Dakota (Grand Forks, ND)

7. Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Durant, OK)

8. Oregon State University (Corvallis, OR)

9. University of the Cumberlands (Williamsburg, KY)

10. Concordia University - Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

11. University of Massachusetts (Amherst, MA)

12. University of Denver (Denver, CO)

13. Gwynedd Mercy University (Gwynedd Valley, PA)

14. University of West Alabama (Livingston, AL)

15. University of Central Arkansas (Conway, AR)

16. University of Louisiana - Monroe (Monroe, LA)

17. Indiana Wesleyan University (Marion, IN)

18. Adams State University (Alamosa, CO)

19. University of the Southwest (Hobbs, NM)

20. Our Lady of the Lake University (Antonio, TX)

21. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

22. St. Bonaventure University (Bonaventure, NY)

23. Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem, NC)

24. Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ)

25. Lakeland University (Plymouth, WI)

26. Chadron State College (Chadron, NE)

27. Texas A&M University (College Station, TX)

28. Seton Hall University (South Orange, NJ)

29. New York University - Steinhardt (New York, NY)

30. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

For more information on education degrees of any level or specialization, feel free to visit us here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-education-degree-programs/

Allison Barnes, Research Editor

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

232901@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

SOURCE OnlineCollegePlan