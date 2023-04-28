Educational First Steps' Early Childhood Educators Conference Equips Local Teachers and Childcare Leaders for Success

DALLAS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Early childhood educators and childcare providers from across North Texas gathered at the Gaylord Texan Saturday, April 15th for the Annual Early Childhood Educators Conference hosted by Educational First Steps (EFS). The DFW-based nonprofit offers the conference complimentary to educators and childcare providers within their network, sharing tangible tools to utilize in their centers and classrooms.

2023 Early Childhood Educators Conference at the Gaylord Texan Featured Speaker and CEO of KidKare, Kam Phillips-Sadler with Moderator and Educational First Steps Board Member, Dr. Sharla Horton-Williams.

EFS aims to help build and sustain the highest quality of early learning environments in historically underinvested communities. They achieve this through professional development training, classroom resources, one-on-one mentoring, and business support services. This work impacts teaching and programming in the classroom as well as the business success of these critical small businesses.

The annual conference provides attendees with new and enhanced techniques for classroom learning, engaging students with different needs, retaining quality staff, communicating effectively with parents, and maintaining high standards at childcare centers.

"Early childhood educators are one of the most crucial building blocks in a child's life. Educational First Steps is committed to empowering our conference attendees to think big, dream bigger and go back to their centers and classrooms with the knowledge and resources they need to prepare these children for a successful future," said Vickie Allen-Brown, president and CEO of Educational First Steps.

Conference attendees noted recruiting and retaining qualified teachers represents the biggest challenge in childcare today. Other significant issues addressed at the conference include equitable access to high-quality childcare across many North Texas communities, the importance of good parent communications and engagement, and promoting greater public awareness on the importance of childcare and early learning.

About Educational First Steps

For the last 33 years, the goal of Educational First Steps (EFS) is to ensure all children can access equitable, high-quality childhood education in the communities in which they live.

EFS works to expand access to high-quality childcare resources that all children deserve, regardless of any barriers their families might face in an under-resourced community. EFS partners with more than 100 child development centers and more than 50 home-based providers in North Texas to support center directors and educators so children can dream big.

