Educational First Steps presents psychologist and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Wendy Mogel as Munson Lecture Series final speaker on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas , March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vickie Allen, President & CEO of Dallas/Fort Worth's Educational First Steps (EFS), has announced that Dr. Wendy Mogel will headline the third and final installment of the inaugural Munson Lecture Series on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM via ZOOM. Sophia Beausoleil from NBC DFW, will moderate the presentation.

Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling or emailing Christina Salinas, 214-824-7940, ext. 305 or [email protected].

All funds raised from the three-part virtual series focusing on themes of Equity, Resilience, and Independence support Educational First Steps, a non-profit working to advance quality childcare throughout North Texas. Through the Munson Lecture Series, EFS also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of early childhood education and build greater social equity across the area. Series proceeds have a direct impact on North Texas childcare providers and the communities they serve.

Dr. Wendy Mogel is an internationally acclaimed psychologist, New York Times best-selling author and international public speaker. Her mission is the protection and promotion of self-reliance, resilience, accountability, and exuberance in children. She is known for her enlightening, frank, and deft approach to "parenting" parents by supporting and guiding them in raising their children and coaching them into becoming independent, mature stakeholders in our schools. Her three books include The Blessing of a Skinned Knee, The Blessing of a B Minus, and her latest book, Voice Lessons for Parents: What to Say, How to Say It, and When to Listen.

"Independence is the theme for the closing lecture and is central to the EFS mission," said David Smith, EFS Chief Development Officer. "We believe high-quality early learning helps build the confidence and self-esteem needed for children to become independent and self-reliant, leading to success for them, their educators, and our communities."

Bank of Texas is the presenting sponsor for the final Munson event. Tickets and sponsorships are on sale now. Please contact Christina Salinas, [email protected]; 214-824-7940, ext. 305. Series sponsorships start at $500. Individual tickets are $50. Discount codes are available for parents and early educators.

With offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS offers childcare centers a combination of one-on-one mentoring, classroom instruction, scholarship assistance for CDA certification, and upgraded materials, supplies, and playground equipment. In addition to training tracks available both for center directors and teachers, EFS provides marketing, enrollment management, and basic business training to over 100 centers serving more than 8000 children across North Texas. EFS was founded in 1990 by Dave Munson, Sr., Sandra Estess, Barbara Garton, and former Dallas ISD Superintendent Linus Wright and his wife, Joyce Wright,. EFS is on the web at www.educationalfirststeps.org.

