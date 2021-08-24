Educational Insights Launches Artie Max™ - A Coding Robot Drawing Inspiration to Build the Programmers of Tomorrow

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Insights, an award winning toy company whose mission is to inspire a love of learning in every child, today unveiled its newest coding robot - Artie Max™ - as the must-have STEAM toy of the year. Artie Max is drawing inspiration in and out of the classroom, and is intended for kids 8+ to learn advanced coding concepts through STEAM learning. The new coding, drawing robot will help children develop critical thinking skills that are essential to little engineers' futures, as well as inspire them to use their creativity in a unique and modern way. Young coders will be immersed and challenged at the same time with five coding languages (Blockly, Snap!, JavaScript, Python and C++), learning how to code line-by-line to create tangible art masterpieces they can share with friends and family.

77% of parents believe coding is the most important skill their child will need to succeed in the digital economy (CodeWizards HQ, 2020 Survey). Playing with Artie Max jumpstarts a child's interest in STEM and allows them to practice and understand skills that can help them in their future careers. With the addition of Art in the STEM curriculum, Artie Max makes the STEAM coding experience easy for parents to set up and kids to start coding right out of the box. Simply connect Artie Max to any WIFI-enabled device, code your design, and watch Artie complete your creation on paper. Kids are inspired to up the level of coding difficulty as they go from simple shapes to colorful artworks such as a spirograph using more complex coding languages like Python.

"What's most special about Artie Max is the ability to grow with it from drag and drop Blockly all the way to learning C++, one of the most well known programming languages in the world," said Lisa Guili, General Manager of Educational Insights. "Not only are kids growing their coding knowledge with Artie Max, but at the same time they are building their confidence and drawing inspiration to learn skills that can potentially be used the rest of their lives. Artie Max embraces all components of STEAM by educating kids on how to problem solve and express themselves creatively."

Artie Max is packed with creative possibilities as kids explore powerful technology like edge detection, line detection, and remote control functionality. Artie's light-up mouth and LED eyes can also be coded to different colors and expressions, further showing off this robot's personality through emotions and sounds when creating the works of art using all three included colored pens.

Artie Max retails for MSRP $109.99 and can currently be found at www.educationalinsights.com . Visit Codewithartie.com to get started on coding with Artie Max - find tutorials, coding challenges and seasonal designs for endless play.

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights is the creator of award-winning toys and games backed by a playful promise to provide new experiences that ignite passion and fuel kid creativity and imagination. For more than 50 years, our award-winning toys and games have helped kids around the world embrace their originality, celebrate their differences, and pursue their very best selves. Learn more about how we are igniting the spark in every child at www.EducationalInsights.com , or follow the brand on Facebook @EducationalInsights and Instagram @educationalinsights

