Educational Insights® Partners With Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre To Launch Hilarious New Party Game Sculptapalooza™ With Original Video Content

Founded by comedic giants Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, Ian Roberts, and Matt Besser, Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) is considered the proving ground for the best and brightest talents in the comedy industry. A crew of UCB performers were the perfect partners to spread the word about the most hilarious and totally out-of-control party game of all – Sculptapalooza – and the results are as straight-up hilarious as the game.

The first-ever party game for grown-ups from Educational Insights, Sculptapalooza is designed for four or more players, offers a squishy new twist on traditional party games, and challenges players to sculpt whatever's shown on the cards they draw using squishy, squashy Playfoam® (included). As players race against the clock to sculpt and guess in categories like Straight Up Sculpt, Put It on Your Face, Just Close Your Eyes, Playfoam Props, and Sculptor's Choice, Sculptapalooza takes grown-up game night to the next level.

As part of the partnership, performers from the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre hit the streets of New York City to play the game with unsuspecting men and women around town. Even notoriously tough New Yorkers couldn't keep it together when the comedians challenged them to a round of Sculptapalooza. The webisode includes candid footage of unsuspecting, unscripted New Yorkers busting a gut to the over-the-top antics of the comedy crew.

Educational Insights General Manager Lisa Guili says, "A game night with Sculptapalooza will inevitably lead to fall-down-laughing moments and new inside jokes between friends. Upright Citizens Brigade was the perfect partner to bring the spirit of this game to life in video content for our fans and customers."

UCB Creative Director Nathan Russell says, "This game is spontaneous, silly, and is a ton of fun to play. As improv comedians we felt right at home. And working with the EI team was a delight and a true collaboration from start to finish."

About Sculptapalooza:

Let's get this party started! EI makes its first foray into the grown-up game world with a fast-paced, hands-on party game that gets teams racing against the clock to sculpt their way through hilarious challenges for laugh-out-loud fun. Game includes Playfoam®, sculpting mat, 220 cards, die, scorecards, and timer. For 4 or more players. (MSRP: $19.99)

About Educational Insights:

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights is the creator of award-winning toys and games backed by a playful promise to provide new experiences that ignite passion and fuel kid creativity and imagination. For more than 50 years, our award-winning toys and games have helped kids around the world embrace their originality, celebrate their differences, and pursue their very best selves. Learn more about how we bring out the best in every bright child at www.EducationalInsights.com and follow EI at @EducationalInsights on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and EdInsights on Pinterest.

About the Upright Citizens Brigade

The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) is the comedy powerhouse founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh. Dubbed "the most influential name in improv today" by The New York Times, UCB runs two theatres in New York and two in LA, where audiences enjoy improv and sketch comedy seven nights a week. UCB also operates the only accredited sketch and improv training school in the country, with classroom facilities on both coasts; UCB alumni and instructors include performers and writers for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Key & Peele, Veep, Silicon Valley, The Hangover, 21 Jump Street and more. In addition to classes and live comedy performances, UCB works with brands, ad agencies, media companies and universities; the company also runs a branded content unit/TV production studio, a touring company that performs at theatres and colleges, and a slew of industry-standard improv workshops for corporate training and team building. For more information go to www.ucbindustries.com.

Contact: Alyssa Sullivan, alyssa@brilliantprm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-insights-partners-with-upright-citizens-brigade-theatre-to-launch-hilarious-new-party-game-sculptapalooza-with-original-video-content-300653611.html

SOURCE Educational Insights

Related Links

http://www.educationalinsights.com

